Monday, 31 May 2021

Motorcycle stolen at pub

A MOTORCYCLE was stolen from outside the Greyhound pub in Whitchurch.

The black Suzuki GS500 was taken between 6pm and 6.30pm on Sunday by two riders who were wearing hooded tops and no helmets.

They were seen ripping off the number plate then speeding off over Whitchurch Bridge despite a member of the public trying to stop them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the owner via the pub.

In a separate incident on Friday, the front wheel of a bicycle chained up near the High Street pub was stolen.

