Art cafe back

Monday, 21 June 2021
WHITCHURCH’S weekly Art Café sessions will return to the Old Stables, off High Street, next month.
Visitors can browse and buy works by local artists and enjoy refreshments while raising money for good causes.
The first session on Saturday, July 3 is in aid of Sue Ryder, which operates an outpatient palliative care “hub” for patients in South Oxfordshire.
21 June 2021
