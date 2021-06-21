Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art cafe back

WHITCHURCH’S weekly Art Café sessions will return to the Old Stables, off High Street, next month.

Visitors can browse and buy works by local artists and enjoy refreshments while raising money for good causes.

The first session on Saturday, July 3 is in aid of Sue Ryder, which operates an outpatient palliative care “hub” for patients in South Oxfordshire.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33