Picture story

Monday, 28 June 2021
A YEAR in the life of Whitchurch has been chronicled in pictures by the parish council chairman.
Jim Donahue, an experienced photographer who previously published a book depicting 12 months in Henley, has covered various aspects of village life during the coronavirus pandemic and three lockdowns.
His online gallery showcases the art projects which villagers created to cheer each other up and has shots of people helping others who had to shield at home due to medical issues.
It shows residents exercising, rowing on the Thames and carrying out improvements to amenities including the former Polish garden off Manor Road.
To view the gallery, visit www.whitchurchonthames.com
