Gully replaced

A NEW storm gully is being laid beneath Whitchurch high street.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, began digging up the road on Monday to install a length of PVC pipe which will divert rainwater into the main roadside drain towards the River Thames.

The street has been narrowed to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights while the work is carried out.

The need for improvements became clear during a heavy downpour on June 16 last year, which caused a flash flood at the foot of the hill outside the Greyhound and the ground floor of the pub filled up with water.