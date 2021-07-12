Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gully replaced

A NEW storm gully is being laid beneath Whitchurch high street.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, began digging up the road on Monday to install a length of PVC pipe which will divert rainwater into the main roadside drain towards the River Thames.

The street has been narrowed to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights while the work is carried out.

The need for improvements became clear during a heavy downpour on June 16 last year, which caused a flash flood at the foot of the hill outside the Greyhound and the ground floor of the pub filled up with water.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33