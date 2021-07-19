Orchard for community

A COMMUNITY orchard could be planted in the memorial garden of the former Polish church in Whitchurch.

The parish council is now seeking residents’ views on the proposal, which would form part of a wider refurbishment of the site off Manor Road.

The village’s green team is tidying up the site and building a seating area where people can relax and reflect.

The idea for an orchard was put forward by resident Alastair Dunstan, who hopes villagers will donate cuttings from their own fruit trees to help preserve historic species which are hundreds of years old but are at risk of disappearing in favour of more common commercial varieties.

The trees would be planted in the south-eastern corner of the site and would be the first orchard to exist in the village since the Second World War.

The parish council would also like to hear people’s views on alternative uses for the space and is accepting comments until September 3.

Email suggestions to Councillor Katherine Higley at cllrhigley.whitchurchon

thames@gmail.com