Freedom walk

A WALK to celebrate the lifting of coronavirus restrictions will start at Whitchurch maze, between Hardwick Road and Eastfield Lane, at 10.30am on Sunday.

Walkers will head east up Hardwick Road and follow a hilly circuit around Path Hill and Collins End before returning home.

The route has been planned by Eric Hartley, who has published several books of walks around the village.

