Cafe memorial

A FUNDRAISING event in memory of a former Whitchurch woman will take place at the village's Old Stables from 10.30am to 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The weekly Art Café, which sells works by local artists and refreshments in aid of good causes, will be raising money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association.

The event is in honour of Zoe Bull, who suffered from the genetic condition and died earlier this year.