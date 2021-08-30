Memorial garden

A WOODEN memorial cross has been installed in the grounds of the former Polish church in Whitchurch.

The work was carried out by members of the village’s “green team” who are currently refurbishing the site off Manor Road as a garden for quiet reflection.

The cross is made from oak, the national tree of Poland, and commemorates the chapel which was built on the land when it housed Polish refugees after the Second World War.

The building fell into disrepair and was torn down in 2014 because it was structurally unsafe.

Since then, volunteers have built a raised seating area and added several potted bushes and shrubs.