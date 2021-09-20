Warning to cyclists

A SIGN is to be put up to prevent accidents on the Whitchurch section of the Thames Path.

Concern has been raised that a steep and narrow dip in the path by the Hartslock steps could lead to accidents involving cyclists not aware of the danger.

Whitchurch Parish Council is working with the Thames Path manager to install two wooden signs at both ends of the dip.

The sign will read: “Cyclists proceed with caution. Slow down for walkers. Thank you.”

Cyclists can’t be ordered to dismount because the path is a public bridleway.

Councillor Katherine Higley said her daughters had been almost knocked over by cyclists on the dip.