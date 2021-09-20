Monday, 20 September 2021

Anger over historic wall work

PLANS to replace a section of a Grade II listed brick and flint wall in Whitchurch have been opposed by parish councillors.

Mrs H Daniels, who lives at Venn Cottage in Hardwick Road, has applied for permission to replace her iron gate with a door and to add new walling, including a brick archway.

Whitchurch Parish Council says the work would not be in keeping with the character of the village’s conservation area.

Councillor Nick Brazil said: “It doesn’t matter how sympathetic it is. They are looking to change quite radically an area that has been there since 1864. It’s a bit like saying we’re going to cut a bit off the Bayeux Tapestry, but we’re going to do it sympathetically.”

Councillor Katherine Higley said: “If one of our Grade II listed walls goes, could they all be at risk?

“The historic walls in the village have been increasingly neglected in recent years.”

Some neighbours have also objected.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 27.

