New traffic flow trial

A TRIAL traffic system will take place in Whitchurch on Thursday.

There is currently a twoway give way system in High Street. However, the trial will give priority to traffic travelling northwards for the day.

It is being carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, at the request of the parish council.

Jim Donahue, chairman of the parish council, said: “The goal is to improve pedestrian safety by making the right of way clearer to drivers and avoid situations where two cars go down the narrows at the same time, causing one car to mount the pavement, which does not have a raised kerb.”

Members of the council’s traffic and parking working group will observe the trial, which is likely to be followed by a longer one.