Monday, 18 October 2021

Open day at alpaca farm

AN open day aimed at families will be held at Bozedown Alpaca Farm in Whitchurch tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors will be able to walk around the farm in Hardwick Road, have their photo taken with an alpaca and visit a range of artisan stalls.

There will also be a talk about alpacas at 10.30am, noon and 2pm.

The entry fee is £5 per person or £15 for a family of four. Field parking will be available.

Two more open days will be held on November 13 and December 11.

