Best trees to plant

A REPORT into the best types of trees to plant has been commissioned by Whitchurch Parish Council.

Oxfordshire Treescape is offering a free report to the first 25 parish councils to request one.

The charity aims to encourage landowners to make the most of any tree planting opportunities to address biodiversity loss, capture carbon, reduce flooding and contribute to human wellbeing.

The report will show which type of trees would be beneficial to plant in which locations and can be used to guide future planting.

The council plans to make a map available on the village website.

Councillor Paul O’Grady said a lot of ash trees would have to be removed due to ash dieback and the report could be useful in deciding what to replace them with.