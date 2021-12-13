Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jubilee party

AN event to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee will be held in Whitchurch.

The Roy Bailey Big Band, an 18-piece band based in Goring, will play at the event on Sunday, June 5.

Whitchurch Parish Council is encouraging residents to get involved with the organisation of the event.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33