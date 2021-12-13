Jubilee party

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
Monday, 13 December 2021
AN event to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee will be held in Whitchurch.
The Roy Bailey Big Band, an 18-piece band based in Goring, will play at the event on Sunday, June 5.
Whitchurch Parish Council is encouraging residents to get involved with the organisation of the event.
13 December 2021
