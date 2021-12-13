Gardens cash bid

THE Green Team in Whitchurch has applied for National Lottery funding for information boards at the Polish Church Memorial Gardens.

The gardens off Manor Road, which mark the site of a church built by Polish refugees after the Second World War, are in the process of being renovated.

The Green Team volunteers, who maintain green areas in the village, installed planters in March and a hand-crafted oak memorial cross in August.

The parish council agreed, after consultation with residents, to plant heritage apple trees at the site.

The area in the centre of the garden is to be mown and used as an open space for picnics and activities.

The National Lottery funding would also pay for equipment needed to maintain the garden.

Parish council chairman Jim Donahue has written a letter in support of the application.