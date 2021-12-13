Monday, 13 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Santa on tour

FATHER Christmas will be visiting Goring and Whitchurch in his sleigh.

Tonight (Friday), he will be in north Goring from 6pm to 10pm.

He will visit the south of the village at the same times on Tuesday.

Next Saturday (December 18) he will be at Whitchurch toll bridge.

The tour has been organised by Pangbourne Rotary Club. Elves will collect donations to local causes.

You can track Santa’s journey at glympse.com/
!pangsanta

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33