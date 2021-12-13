Santa on tour

FATHER Christmas will be visiting Goring and Whitchurch in his sleigh.

Tonight (Friday), he will be in north Goring from 6pm to 10pm.

He will visit the south of the village at the same times on Tuesday.

Next Saturday (December 18) he will be at Whitchurch toll bridge.

The tour has been organised by Pangbourne Rotary Club. Elves will collect donations to local causes.

You can track Santa’s journey at glympse.com/

!pangsanta