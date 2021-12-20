Successful collection

MORE than £2,600 was raised in Whitchurch during this year’s Poppy Appeal in aid of the Royal British Legion.

A total of £1,164 was made by a team of 10 door-to-door collectors comprising Jane MacCaw, Diana Marriott, Jenny Gordon, Jane Yamamoto, Mike Scott, Julie Huntington, Diana Wingfield, Sally Woolhouse, Mark Weedon and Geraint George.

The village’s two pubs, the Ferryboat and the Greyhound, collected £178 between them.

The Art Café contributed £267, which was doubled by Reading company Secure Cloud Plus.

The sale of poppies handmade by the Knit and Stitch Team, run by Claire Maslen, raised another £806.