Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Successful collection

Successful collection

MORE than £2,600 was raised in Whitchurch during this year’s Poppy Appeal in aid of the Royal British Legion.

A total of £1,164 was made by a team of 10 door-to-door collectors comprising Jane MacCaw, Diana Marriott, Jenny Gordon, Jane Yamamoto, Mike Scott, Julie Huntington, Diana Wingfield, Sally Woolhouse, Mark Weedon and Geraint George.

The village’s two pubs, the Ferryboat and the Greyhound, collected £178 between them.

The Art Café contributed £267, which was doubled by Reading company Secure Cloud Plus.

The sale of poppies handmade by the Knit and Stitch Team, run by Claire Maslen, raised another £806.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33