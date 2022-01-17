Village wins fight for 20mph speed limit

A 20MPH speed limit is to be introduced in Whitchurch, subject to the results of a four-week public consultation due to start later this month.

The limit will apply on all the roads in the centre of the village that are currently 30mph, including High Street, Eastfield Lane, Manor Road and the section of Hardwick Road before the village entrance sign.

The parish council has pushed for the change for more than 10 years and it was a recommendation made in the 2019 village plan.

It has now been agreed by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, which wants to introduce 20mph limits on roads in villages across the county.

It will pay to change the signs and road markings in Whitchurch.

Jim Donahue, chairman of parish council said: “It’s going to be a great thing for the village.

“There has been concern for a long time about pedestrian safety and general traffic and road safety.

“It’s very important, particularly around the school, where parents are dropping off children. Pedestrian safety is critical.

“It’s something that came up in the 2009 village plan and again in 2019. It has been worked on in the past but people have given up on it. We’ve tried again recently and it coincided with a policy change at the county council.”

New signage has been approved for the three approaches to the village on Hardwick Road, the B471 and at Whitchurch toll bridge.

Villages were been invited to apply for the county-wide initiative and Whitchurch was prioritised as it has been pushing for the change for some time and it meets the criteria.

A survey held for the 2019 village plan found that 90 per cent of residents were in favour of a 20mph zone.

The county council carried out speed surveys on High Street and Hardwick Road in November and found that the average speeds over a seven-day period were 23.87mph on High Street northbound, 22.32mph on High Street southbound, 25.8mph on Hardwick Road eastbound and 24.69mph on Hardwick Road westbound.

The council says that research has found that where average speeds are at or below 24mph a “signs only” speed limit without additional measures should be enough to ensure compliance with a new 20mph speed limit.

Cllr Donahue said that additional traffic-claiming measures, such as vehicle activated signs, may be needed on Hardwick Road but this could be assessed after the new limit had been brought in.

He added: “On Hardwick Road it comes in from the national speed limit zone and people are still slowing down as they come into the village, so there we might need extra measures.”

Semi-flexible polystyrene bollards are expected to be installed on the lower narrows of High Street to prevent vehicles from mounting the pavement when driver attempt to pass each other at the narrowing in the road.

This follows a trial of temporary bollards in October.