Churchyard clearance

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help tidy up two churchyards.

A group will meet at St Mary’s Church, off High Street, Whitchurch, tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am and at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill at 10am on Saturday January 22.

Sally Woolhouse, secretary of the Friends of St Mary’s and St John’s, said: “If your new year resolutions include getting more outdoor exercise and contributing more time to our local community, come along. It is always sociable and very satisfying.”

At St Mary’s work is being done to clear the thicket at the rear of the church, where historic gravestones and memorials are overgrown. The plan is to clear the laurel, brambles and ivy before the bird-nesting season starts.

Ms Woolhouse said: “The Thames Path runs across this ancient churchyard, so many walkers pass through daily and it is important that we display our pride in this historic space.”

At St John’s a brambly hedge adjoining the village green has encroached on some of the old graves.

To volunteer, call Ms Woolhouse on 0118 984 4365 or email whitchurch

friends@gmail.com