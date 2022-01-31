Village has traffic problem, says majority of residents

MORE than 80 per cent of residents of Whitchurch believe traffic is a problem in the village.

Whitchurch’s traffic and parking working group has published the results of a survey conducted in September.

Hard copies were delivered to every address in the parish and an online version was made available on the village website.

A total of 178 residents took part, responding to 12 questions.

Eighty-four per cent of residents said they believed traffic was a problem and 81 per cent said parking was a problem.

The most concerning issues were traffic congestion, the volume of traffic and pedestrian safety.

Most residents were in favour of a 20mph speed limit, speed cameras, speed warning lights and a pedestrian crossing as well as residents’ parking on High Street.

Oxfordshire County Council recently agreed to run a four-week consultation on a 20mph speed limit for the village and this is likely to be implemented in March.

Thirty per cent of respondents said they owned one car, 50 per cent owned two, 10 per cent owned three and one per cent owned four. Four per cent owned none.

Ninety-one per cent said they had access to private parking for one car and almost half had parking for three or more cars.

Most of the residents with no private parking live on High Street or Manor Road. Some respondents said they were concerned about yellow lines, signage and street furniture impacting the village’s rural character and leading to the “suburbanisation” of Whitchurch.

The working group will hold a public forum in the Old Stables on High Street on Thursday, February 24 to discuss the findings of the survey and potential proposals.

Residents are welcome to attend to ask questions or share their views. Attendees should wear a face mask.