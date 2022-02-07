Pavilion makeover

WHITCHURCH Cricket Club has agreed in principle to renovate the village cricket pavilion.

Whitchurch Parish Council acquired the cricket field on the village green off Eastfield Lane from private owners in 2012.

It was recognised at the time that the building and the tea room would need to be refurbished or replaced.

In 2019 planning permission was granted for a new pavilion but the project was scrapped because of concerns about raising enough money to pay for it.

The parish council said it spent £5,919 and 100 staff days on the project.

Last year, new councillor Nick Brazil proposed the council looked again at replacing the pavilion with a view to making the replacement available to the public.

However, after meeting members of the cricket club he felt it was their responsibility to pay for the work.

Now the club has agreed in principle to carry out the work with support from the council. The tea hut is likely to be demolished.

In return for the council’s support, the club has agreed to make the pavilion available to the public as much as possible.