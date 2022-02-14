A BRIDGE club in Whitchurch is looking for new members.

The club meets at Whitchurch village hall every second Wednesday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm with a tea break halfway through.

Members play Chicago bridge using a cut-in system so a partner is not needed.

For more information, call Philippa Turner on (01491) 875648 or 07855 830140 or email kenya1952@gmail.com