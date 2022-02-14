Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
A BRIDGE club in Whitchurch is looking for new members.
The club meets at Whitchurch village hall every second Wednesday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm with a tea break halfway through.
Members play Chicago bridge using a cut-in system so a partner is not needed.
For more information, call Philippa Turner on (01491) 875648 or 07855 830140 or email kenya1952@gmail.com
14 February 2022
More News:
Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
POLL: Have your say