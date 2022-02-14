Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge club

A BRIDGE club in Whitchurch is looking for new members.

The club meets at Whitchurch village hall every second Wednesday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm with a tea break halfway through.

Members play Chicago bridge using a cut-in system so a partner is not needed.

For more information, call Philippa Turner on (01491) 875648 or 07855 830140 or email kenya1952@gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33