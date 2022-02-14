Riverside plots sale

Crochet-makers give blankets to care home residents
HANDMADE blankets have been donated to a care ... [more]
Monday, 14 February 2022
TWO building plots by the River Thames in Whitchurch are for sale.
They are separated by a private driveway and measure four acres in total.
One site has a bungalow with existing planning permission for an extension, while the other is empty.
The sites are being sold together with a guide price of £1.9 million by Pangbourne estate agents Strutt & Parker.
14 February 2022
