Club back in picture

WHITCHURCH Hill Camera Club is looking for new members after returning to in-person meetings.

The club lost members due to the coronavirus pandemic and having to meet online but is now back to meeting at Whitchurch Village hall every Wednesday from 8pm to 10pm.

Committee member Ray Lewis said: “For the last two years covid has restricted our ability to visit external locations and to take suitable images.

“The club covers all aspects of photography and taking digital images with any type of camera and in any format with the aim of improving our skills.

“There are members with various levels of skill willing to provide assistance. Throughout the year we have internal and external competitions against other local camera clubs.

“With the assistance of qualified judges approved by the Chilterns Association of Camera Clubs, we look for constructive criticism of our photos. There are also frequent talks provided by specialists in their respective fields of photography.”

For more information, visit whitchurchhillcamera

club.co.uk