Monday, 07 March 2022

Hole repairs

HARDWICK ROAD in Whitchurch is to be closed for three days to replace damaged manhole covers.

Contractors for Airband, an internet provider, will close the road between the High Street and the Swanston Field junction from March 14 to 16 from 8am to 5pm.

Residents will need to take a route via Path Hill, Goring Heath, Whitchurch Hill and down High Street.

