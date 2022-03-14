Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art appeal

WHITCHURCH Primary School is asking for donations to help with an art project.

Year 3 pupils have been studying the work of contemporary artist Andrew Logan, from Witney, and want to make their own pieces inspired by him.

The school needs glitter, beads, buttons, sequins, small plastic flowers, beer bottle tops, broken jewellery, small chains, mosaic tiles and shiny paper.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33