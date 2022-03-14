Art appeal

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School will hold ... [more]
WHITCHURCH Primary School is asking for donations to help with an art project.
Year 3 pupils have been studying the work of contemporary artist Andrew Logan, from Witney, and want to make their own pieces inspired by him.
The school needs glitter, beads, buttons, sequins, small plastic flowers, beer bottle tops, broken jewellery, small chains, mosaic tiles and shiny paper.
