Data training

WORK to improve the water system at Watlington ... [more]
Monday, 21 March 2022
PARISH councillors in Whitchurch are to receive training on data protection each year.
They agreed a new policy for responding to individuals exercising their rights over their personal data and for managing and responding to a data breach.
They also agreed that they should keep a record of their handling of data and submit this to the parish clerk every six months.
21 March 2022
More News:
Cyclist rides across desert for hospitality trade charities
A MAN from Christmas Common cycled 260km across ... [more]
POLL: Have your say