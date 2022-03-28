Drink driver disqualified

A WOMAN has been banned from the road for driving while almost four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Victoria Martin, 40, of Langham Gardens, Whitchurch, was driving her BMW X5 when she was stopped in Yattendon Road, Frilsham.

She was found to have 137 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

She was disqualified from driving for 32 months by Reading magistrates and ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Martin was also ordered to pay £775 in costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Her ban can be reduced by 32 weeks if she takes a driving course.