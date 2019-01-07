WI Roundup

BENSON

DURING December, members collected donations for the Christmas campaign Food Poverty and the results of our endeavours were displayed at the month’s meeting.

We were particularly pleased to have the support of the Benson Co-operative store whose staff and customers provided many items, including tins, packets of dried food and toiletries, during the week before our meeting.

All donations were given to the Wallingford Emergency Food Bank just prior to Christmas.

Our meeting on December 19 had a festive feel to it provided in part by our speaker, Louise Harrington, who entertained us with a “Musical interlude” containing songs from the musicals and Christmas carols.

Louise described herself as a professional opera and cabaret singer who performs in the Thames Valley and London.

Her hearty performance lasted about 45 minutes and we were all invited to join in, especially so with a fun rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas.

The evening was rounded off nicely with bucks fizz, Christmas cake and mince pies.

Benson WI will meet again on Wednesday, January 16 for a New Year celebration evening.

Visitors are very welcome. If you would like to join us, please call the secretary on (01491) 837885 or email bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.

co.uk

Best wishes for a very happy New Year.

CAVERSHAM

THE December meeting was both our Christmas celebration and 57th anniversary party.

After the success of the line dancing last year, we thought we would try folk dancing.

We welcomed a local caller, who had chosen dances which fitted some very festive tunes, and had a great time with some well-known and new dance steps.

This was followed by a buffet and a home-made celebratory cake.

January’s meeting is traditionally our members’ meeting and this year one member will be describing how it felt to be at the meeting in Versailles when 60 countries formally agreed to adopt the new definition of the kilogram (and kelvin, mole and ampere).

Maybe you saw this in the news back in November?

The talk will also describe some of the scientific work that goes into maintaining the global co-operation which underpins reliable measurements of everything from every litre of petrol bought and sold to the chemicals emitted from power stations.

Ladies are very welcome to visit our friendly group and your first three visits are free.

We meet at Church House in Church Road, Caverhsam, on the third Thursday of the month at 7.30pm, which helps avoid childcare issues.

There is parking nearby and a lift to the first floor meeting room.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/hwzj6zy or search for “Caversham WI” or call our secretary on 0118 947 5176.



CHAZEY

THE final meeting of the year gave us a chance to see the first gallery of work by the new Chazey WI art group.

Our artists have been meeting regularly throughout the year to brush up their skills, learn new ones and encourage each other in a friendly atmosphere.

Our pre-Christmas meeting was the first chance for the rest of the membership to see the results and the verdict was encouraging as they admired the display of portraits and still life.

The art group will next meet on January 14 and any member is welcome, even if they haven’t picked up a paintbrush since they left school.

The art group is just one of the interest groups run by Chazey WI for members.

The recently created knitting group was set up specifically to provide knitted blankets for patients at the Royal Berkshire Hospital — at the hospital’s request.

The result has been an outpouring of the most beautiful work by our knitters, some of whom are experienced craftswomen and produced their own knitted works of art.

The group also encouraged some absolute novices to learn to knit for the first time and even if their results were a bit rough around the edges, they found themselves with a new skill and a blanket of their own to

contribute.

The longest established group at Chazey is our book club, which meets each month in the convivial atmosphere of the Caversham Rose in Kidmore Road. Some readers find a glass of wine helps the conversation along!

None of the members claims to be especially well-read but the routine of reading a new book each month — most of them books which members admit they would not have chosen for themselves — has led to some fascinating discussions, even if members occasionally disagree about a book’s merits.

The book group is thriving but new members are always welcome.

Our full meeting on December 7 at St Andrew’s Hall in Caversham Heights was our last before Christmas and therefore had a party atmosphere.

There was a delicious array of food provided by members — plus Prosecco — and a topical talk by social historian Barbara Hateley, who gave us a PowerPoint presentation on the history of Christmas carols with lots of musical examples.

Chazey WI, however, weren’t going to leave the festive season at that and a week later got together for our annual Christmas lunch, this year at the Horse and Groom at Hare Hatch.

There’s so much going on at Chazey WI you may want to join us in 2019.

You can find us on Facebook or email us at chazeywi@gmail.com

COCKPOLE GREEN

ON Wednesday, December 12, president Adrienne welcomed members and our Berkshire WI representative Judy Palmer.

The hall looked delightful, bedecked with Christmas decorations.

Members enjoyed chatting over a glass of wine or a soft drink before settling down to enjoy a delicious festive meal prepared by a local caterer, Nikki Alston.

Crackers were pulled and in line with tradition members wore paper crowns.

Pupils from Crazies Hill Primary School arrived with their musical instruments to perform for us, led by headmistress Philippa Chan and their music teacher Jo Shell.

Their timing was perfect as members were relaxing over coffee and ready to enjoy being entertained.

The children performed a delightful programme, the first number, Hand Chimes, being played on their instruments.

More children, aged seven to 11, then came on stage to sing.

Since they performed for us last year, more children have joined the school choir, including more boys.

There are now 30 children who give up their lunch break on Fridays to join the Choir Club.

With so many children now enjoying singing, they had to be split into two groups since the stage could not accommodate them all.

The children were given a soft drink and biscuits before mingling among us and chatting, all with big smiles. Before returning to school the children sang We Wish You a Merry Christmas with great enthusiasm and gusto.

When they had left, Richard Lloyd entertained us, as he has done in previous years, by playing popular carols on the piano.

Many thanks were given to Anne Whittaker for making the delicious Christmas cake, to Richard for entertaining us and to the committee members for their organisation.

Thanks were also given to Judy, who will be retiring after 24 years’ service as Berkshire WI representative.

Our first meeting of the new year will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Wednesday, January 16 at the earlier time of 12.30pm, so we can then all enjoy a lunch of fish and chips.

GREYS

MEMBERS were welcomed to Greys village hall ready to party.

Thanks to the caretaker, a beautifully decorated and lit Christmas tree adorned the stage and, thanks to members, tables were loaded with goodies for our tea.

President Val kept the business to a minimum, reminding us to keep the current WI Life, which contains the 2019 resolutions for each of us to choose from and to complete the form for Janet at our January meeting when our £42 subscription is due.

Millicent was ready to take names of those joining us for our New Year’s lunch at the Crown, Playhatch, on Tuesday, January 8 at 12.30pm.

Doreen assured us our WI was still solvent.

It was then time to introduce the Myrtle Tree Country Singers.

Phyllis, Jane and Tim regaled us for the next hour with numbers such as The Black Hills of Dakota, Que Sera Sera and Hey, Mr Tambourine Man before ending their programme with a medley of Christmas carols. We all joined in lustily with those we knew, finishing on a high note with Jingle Bells.

The wonderful spread and sweet and savoury treats were much appreciated.

The free raffle was drawn before we settled down to a Christmas quiz.

Most members knew that the Christmas tree outside No 10 sometimes came from Christmas Common but thought incorrectly that King Herod had ordered the census at the time of Christ’s birth, so no one managed to get all 20 questions correct. The table with 15 good answers won the day.

Joyce has kindly offered to show us how to design a pot et fleurs at our meeting at Greys village hall on January 16 at 2.30pm. The competition will be for a pretty leaf.

At this meeting we are also asked to choose our summer outing in July which will be to either Waterperry Gardens or Broughton Castle.

Greys WI wishes all Henley Standard staff and readers a very happy New Year.

HAMBLEDEN

DECEMBER is a busy month for everyone and Hambleden WI is no exception.

A small group of members joined other local WIs for a visit to the Christmas market at Waddesdon Manor.

Waddesdon looked beautiful both inside and out with fantastic decorations and lights.

Our Christmas party was held in Hambleden village hall on the evening of December 13.

Fifty-six members were entertained by our very own drama group who gave us another hilarious production. Thank you and well done all.

We then sat down to a delicious dinner which was organised by the committee who, as always, worked so hard to not only provide the refreshments and food but also decorated the hall beautifully.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff from the Stag and Huntsman, who were on hand to cook and serve our meal and then clear away, allowing us all to enjoy the evening.

Our Christmas raffle included prizes donated by Hambleden village store, Danesfield House Hotel, Burgers of Marlow and the Chiltern Valley Winery and we would also like to thank them all.

Our next meeting will be held at the village hall on Thursday, January 10 at 7.30pm.

Our 2019 programme will begin with a talk by Debbie Lawrence on “Essential oils and their therapeutic properties”.

Hambleden WI has more than 60 members. In addition to our monthly meetings, members are involved in our drama group, book club, art group and the Hambleden Hikers. Groups generally get together once a month.

We welcome new members. For more information and to see our programme for 2019, please visit www.hambleden-wi.org

A happy New Year from us all at Hambleden WI.

HARPSDEN

THE December meeting was taken by vice-president, Shirley Weyman as Pat Eades was away on an Oxfordshire Federation trip to Thursford in Norfolk for the Christmas Spectacular.

This event started 40 years ago as a carol concert, helping to raise cash for a collection of salvaged steam engines and vintage organs.

Now it is billed as Europe’s biggest theatrical extravaganza and some 130,000 people visit.

It is to be hoped that Pat enjoyed her visit.

The minutes of the October and November meetings were taken as read but were available for perusal if required.

Shirley picked out from News & Views a bird identification day at Denman College on April 5. This involves two one-hour walks round Denman as well as classroom sessions. The cost is £67.

There is also a coach trip to the Royal Hospital Chelsea and the National Army Museum on March 19. This is an opportunity to see the Chelsea Pensioners at their home. The cost is £29.50.

The book club will meet on January 16 and the lunch club on a date to be announced.

Members were reminded that subscriptions of £42 are due at the January meeting.

Members responded to a request for items for the Henley food bank, which is based at the d:two Centre.

Many boxes were filled with a wide range of food and were taken by committee members to the centre after the meeting.

The entertainment for the afternoon commenced with a rendering of a topical poem read by Rose Musselwhite.

This took the form of a letter to Santa Claus bemoaning the fact that, as she hadn’t any fancy stockings to hang up for her presents, she would have to use her capacious underwear instead.

Rose was in her usual perfect acting mode, using a lovely Berkshire dialect, and caused much amusement.

The committee then performed the pantomime Snow White.

Due to cutbacks, the seven dwarfs were reduced to one, in the person of Mary Burton.

Snow White was portrayed by Annette Ambrose. Di Painter was the Wicked Queen, Shirley was the Huntsman, Ann Lincoln the Mirror and Judith Young the Handsome Prince.

The whole three minutes (yes, three minutes) of this pantomime were held together by the narrator Pam Hails.

Jean Newman provided a parcel for each table which was unwrapped to the instructions in the story she read, passing the parcel to the “left”, “right” or “across” whenever these words were mentioned.

Judith and Rose reprised their coach outing sketch, which surely will be for the last time as the denouement must be known by everyone by now.

Tea was provided by the committee and the secret Santa baskets were carried round.

The competition was for a tree decoration and was won by Judith with her top-of-the-tree star — a crocheted and starched decoration made some years ago by Norah Mallows, a member of the Henley Townswomen’s Guild in those days. Joan Hoyes was second and Jean Newman third.

Shirley closed the meeting by wishing everyone a peaceful and happy Christmas.

The next meeting will be on January 9 when Dave Maycock will enlighten members on the subject of brass rubbing. The competition will be for a brass ornament.

The meeting will be held in Harpsden village hall, commencing at 2.30pm. Visitors are always most welcome to our meetings.

HoT (HENLEY-ON-THAMES)

DECEMBER is our non- meeting month but a few of us still managed to get together for a Christmas evening on the Thames with Hobbs of Henley, which was great fun and a good start to the festive season.

We also supported the Oxfordshire Federation’s Christmas food poverty campaign by organising a collection of preferred foodstuff from our members and delivered the donated items to the Nomad food bank at the d:two Centre.

As we discovered, many types of difficulty can leave people without the means to put food on the table or buy other basic household provisions — and it can happen to anybody.

If you are able to donate to the food bank, please find out what, when and how. Your support will be very much appreciated at any time of the year. For more information, call Nomad on (01491) 635737 or send an email to info@nomadhenley.co.uk

Our first meeting of 2019 will be on Friday, January 18 when Jenny Mallin will be our guest speaker, talking about her book of Anglo-Indian recipes handed down through five generations.

The meeting will be held at the Sacred Heart Church hall in Walton Avenue, just off Vicarage Road, beginning at 7.30pm. Please come along and join us or, for more information, email hotwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk

PEPPARD

WE were very happy to welcome the Peppard Primary School choir to our December meeting.

The children sang carols for us and we all very much enjoyed their performance.

A festive tea was provided by all memebrs and we had some lovely flower decorations for the tables.

After a quiz, we entered into the spirit of the afternoon with party games and a visit from Father Christmas.

Our next meeting will take place at Peppard war memorial hall on Wednesday, January 9 when Richard Phillips will talk to us on the important issue of “Strokes and how to avoid or survive them”.

Visitors are most welcome.

ROSEHILL

THERE we were at the December meeting, which meant that Christmas was not far away.

Our president Arlene Riley welcomed all present, saying that a glass of Prosecco or a soft drink was available for those who wished to partake.

Arlene began the afternoon by introducing our entertainment, which was provided by Sam Brown and her Ukulele Band.

This was made up of 16 members from different groups and proved to be very successful.

They entertained us with such songs as The Bare Necessities of Life, Bring Me Sunshine, Sway and These Boots Are Made For Walking.

We all enjoyed it very much and even joined in the singing.

A vote of thanks was given by Barbara Wood.

Thank you, Sam, for a great afternoon.

After our visitors had departed, we had our meeting. Arlene informed us that the record of the November meeting was available for all to see.

Mary Robinson reported that an invitation had been received from Caversham WI to their birthday meeting on December 20.

Other matters will be discussed in January.

Treasurer Judith Sharp said that envelopes had been distributed to all members for the 2019 subscription (£42) and this was due at the January meeting.

Margaret Seal distributed buttonholes to those members with birthdays in December.

There were no meetings of the Scrabble group in December (everyone was too busy) but it will meet on January 9 and 23.

The book club will meet on January 7.

Barbara Wood will

co-ordinate the film group when a suitable film is being screened. Ladies That Lunch met at Café Rouge on December 13.

Thanks to Gill Sawyer who has taken on the preparation of the toiletry packs for the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s accident and emergency department.

For the time being the hospital has enough twiddle muffs and will let us know when more are required.

Arlene announced that nomination forms for committee members for 2019 were available.

Finally, we came to our cup of tea and a chance to sample all the festive goodies that had been provided by members. Thanks to all those who provided the food, mince pies, shortbread, savouries, etc.

This was followed by the raffle before Arlene closed the meeting by wishing all those present a Happy Christmas.

We meet at St Barnabas Church hall in Emmer Green on the first Wednesday of the month at 2pm.

REMENHAM

OUR speaker at the December meeting was Dr Barbara Hateley, a historian who spoke about “The history of carols”.

She lived in Sheffield for some time and the local interpretation of various carols had inspired her interest.

It was thought carols started in France as a song for dancing at all times of year.

They spread across Europe many years ago wth words in Latin. It is thought that St Francis of Assisi translated them.

Carols were entertaining rather than religious. Edward VI reinstated church services after the Reformation with singing but carols were mainly sung in the street and pubs rather than in church.

The 19th century witnessed the emergence of the first carol books. In 1928 the Oxford Book of Carols was published and in 1961 there was Carols for Choirs.

Barbara took us through many carols, the oldest probably being While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night with music on a local Yorkshire variation.

Silent Night originated in Austria and is still the best single ever sold.

O Little Town of Bethlehem was written by the Bishop of Massachusetts while In The Deep Midwinter is based on a poem by Christina Rossetti and set to music by Gustav Holst.

There are many local carols from around the country, including Wales, Padstow, Odcombe in Somerset and Sheffield.

After so much history, we all sung a few carols together.

Judy Palmer gave a vote of sincere thanks for a fascinating talk which would lead us nicely into Christmas.

Our president Daphne Austen then took us into the business part of the meeting.

Sixteen members were present. Both the Christmas Miscellany and the outing to Waddesdon Manor for the Christmas lights and market had been greatly enjoyed and a great success. It was suggested that £100 should be donated to Hearing Dogs for the Deaf and all agreed.

Birthday posies were presented to Diane Sutherland and Jen Terry.

Our Christmas lunch was held at the Bull in Henley on December 17.

At our next meeting on January 14 we will have a talk by a paramedic and fill bags we have been preparing for hospital accident and emergency patients, who arrive with no toiletries when admitted suddenly. We aim to make 100.

Our annual meeting will be in February and Daphne asked members to consider joining the committee and also to complete the tea rota.

To complete the afternoon we had a Christmas quiz and a delicious tea served by Carol Wissett and Jen Terry.

SHIPLAKE

“’TIS the season to be jolly” and no one does “jolly” as well as the WI!

December is Christmas party month and our committee makes sure that it is the very best start to the festive season.

A superb tea is served on beautifully decorated tables and one or two seasonal brainteasers are set to get us thinking and conferring.

Nothing is more competitive than a WI quiz, I can tell you. The answers are very closely guarded!

There is a very tempting raffle and our Christmas card post table saves members that extra few stamps.

This year our entertainment was both enlightening and very amusing.

Richard Anderson came along with an amazing array of bizarre antiques for us to guess what they were used for.

I can’t describe the contraptions (you had to be there) but they all gave rise to very silly, sometimes slightly risqué, suggestions.

My favourites were the tummy warmer for mail-coach drivers and an alarming-looking “ball” for the relief of constipation.

Richard is an ambassador and fund-raiser for PolioPlus, a Rotary charity attempting to eradicate poliomyelitis worldwide.

Since 1988 the number of polio endemic countries has declined from more than 125 to just three in 2017 (Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan).

Richard has personally helped raise £42,000 and his speaker’s fee goes to the fund.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if 2019 was the year that polio became extinct?

Our president Joan Jolley closed the party with thanks to all who had contributed to the festivities and wished everyone a very merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

SONNING COMMON

OUR Christmas village coffee morning was held in November in the festively decorated village hall.

The tables and chairs were set out, each with a festive decoration made by Sue Hedges.

Soon each table was full and Christmas music added to the happy atmosphere.

Coffee, mulled wine and mince pies were served. The sales tables looked fabulous and offered homemade cakes, costume jewellery, handmade Christmas cards and books.

A beautifully decorated Christmas cake, made by our member Sandra Rhodes, was raffled and the lucky winner was Anne Driver. Sandra’s cakes are definitely a prize worth winning!

The tombola was very popular too.

Greenshoots attended as usual, selling their seasonal produce and gifts.

The proceeds from our coffee mornings are shared between local community projects and all agreed that this one had been a great success and enjoyed by everyone.

Our Christmas lunch was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley and organised by Jane Handley and Carol Townhill.

The theme was twinkle and many members sparkled!

The meal was delicious and much enjoyed.

Jane and Carol held a raffle with beautifully decorated prizes. The lucky winners all took home a prize very much worth having. Our Christmas party was held on December 8. The doors opened and a welcoming drink was waiting.

Our president Jenny Ward welcomed everyone to the party.

Alison Bishop introduced Eliza McClelland, our entertainer for the evening, who had stepped in at short notice as our original booking was unable to attend.

Eliza has been an actress for many years and has performed at many diverse events.

She recited poems, sang, told jokes and talked about her varied career.

Her stories were sometimes thoughtful and sometimes hilarious.

We all sang some Christmas songs and The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Eliza was an ideal and versatile entertainer for our party and was given a huge round of applause.

We then had a delicious supper, made and served by the committee.

Jenny Hermon had made a fabulous Christmas cake which we all enjoyed, followed by coffee.

While we were still at our tables, Eliza organised a very good game for us all to play which involved each person being given a small parcel.

Eliza read a story about the “Right family” and every time she said the words “right”, “left” or “across”, you had to move your parcel to the person sitting to your right, left or opposite.

She read at great speed, which caused much confusion and laughter.

At the end of the story, each person opened the parcel they had in front of them. They all contained a carrot, so everyone was a winner! It was lots of fun.

Eliza judged our competition for the evening, which was for “festive headwear”.

There were many excellent examples to choose from but Lillian Dewar’s knitted tea cosy with a robin on the top was the winner.

Jenny thanked everyone for coming and wished us a very happy Christmas.

Gill Hayward thanked Jenny and the committee for all their hard work providing this excellent Christmas party for the members.

SOUTH STOKE

THIRTY members and one visitor enjoyed our Christmas meeting in the village hall on December 11.

We started the meeting with sherry and mince pies.

After a quick scan of New & Views and the minimum of WI business, members set about making ribbon wreaths.

These were made on wire hoops with a choice of coloured ribbons.

While building the wreaths, we also had a game of Who Am I? Some members had been asked to recall some unusual event in their lives and we had to link a member to the different experiences.

Two members celebrated their birthdays this month.

Janet Pound entertained us with a selection of Christmas carols. Our chosen Christmas charities this year are the Berkshire Cancer Centre at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and the Goring first responders.

We enjoyed a festive afternoon tea provided by the committee and finished the afternoon with a raffle.

STOKE ROW

OUR December meeting was a Christmas celebration to which 40 members and guests came.

The hall was suitably decorated and looked very merry.

We were entertained by the Sainsbury Singers, who had a variety of Christmas- themed songs for us.

There was also a fun quiz, grand raffle and, as has become our tradition, the poem The Night Before Christmas was read.

Members had all provided something tasty for a buffet which was much enjoyed.

Father Christmas came bearing gifts.

This year we had donated items to the local food bank, to be delivered for those in need.

Four members missed the fun as they were on the Oxfordshire Federation’s organised coach trip to Norfolk. However, they had some of their own on a rather grander scale.

Thurston, near Kings Lynn, hosts the Christmas Spectacular which is like a massive Variety Performance with hundreds of singers, dancers etc.

The visitors also went to two National Trust properties en route and had a final stop in Cambridge to complete their three-day adventure.

Our January meeting will include a talk from local Olympic rower Andrew Triggs Hodge, which should be quite interesting.

January is also subscription month and so a good month for new members to join as they get a whole 12 months of fun and friendship to enjoy.

Might that be you? Just turn up at Stoke Row village hall on the third Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm and you will soon feel like you belong.

WATLINGTON

IT’S the season to be merry and it was at our Christmas social evening.

Rick Griffin was our master of ceremonies for the evening, which started with a version of musical chairs called Fishes in the Sea. This caused much merriment.

We then had a musical quiz organised and played on the piano by Rick.

We had delicious food made by our members and festive drinks to go with it.

We also had crackers, which we pulled with enthusiasm and groaned at the jokes. After this Rick led us in a selection of carols and, finally, Jerusalem.

Many thanks to Rick for making this evening special.

We wish all members past and present a happy New Year.

Our next meeting will be on January 9 when Nick Brazil will give a talk called “Namibia — the land God made in anger”.

On February 13 we will be hosting the Hearing Dogs for Deaf charity and in March we will hold our annual meeting.

We meet in the town hall at 7.30pm and would be pleased to welcome you. For more information, please call Kath Gomm on (01491) 612939.

WHITCHURCH HILL

THE first Tuesday of November found us at Toad Hall garden centre, where we enjoyed buying Christmas decorations and gifts, trying on elf ears and having lunch.

Our speaker at the monthly meeting was Tom Way, who gave us an entertaining talk entitled “Wildlife through the lens” and showed us some beautiful photographs.

We had a craft morning at the beginning of December when one of our members demonstrated and helped us make Christmas table decorations and an alternative to a wreath for the front door.

Our collection of foodstuffs was delivered to the Wallingford Emergency Food Bank in time for Christmas.

On our monthly meeting day we came together at the Highwayman pub in Exlade Street for an excellent lunch and party.

We have a full and exciting programme in 2019 to look forward to.

After our New Year tea for members at the beginning of January, we shall have speaker Jane Sampson on January 15, telling us about her experiences in zero gravity, when she went to train with Russian cosmonauts in Star City, Moscow.

Other talk subjects in 2019 include “Corsets, crinolines and mangles”, the English Civil War, history relating to the River Thames and millinery.

Members have been requested to send in their votes for the resolutions at the National Federation’s annual meeting, which will take place in June.

Our meetings take place at Goring Heath parish hall, opposite St John’s Church on the B471, on the third Tuesday of most months, starting at 10.15am (doors open at 10am).

We also have a monthly social or craft morning, usually on the first Tuesday.

Do come along and see what we do. For more information, please call 0118 984 1696.

WOODCOTE

ANN LARDEN welcomed members to our Christmas party at Woodcote village hall, where the tables looked very festive with their decorations.

The basket for secret Santa was overflowing and so was the box of food collected for the local food bank.

Celebrating their birthdays in December were Joan Snook and Vivien Stevens.

A token of thanks was given to Audrey Hawthorne who organises our monthly lunch club and Margaret Carter who organises our weekly table tennis group.

Our entertainer was Adrian Broadway who gave us a “Happy-go-lucky Christmas” and it certainly was as he played 11 instruments — and very unusual ones at that!

This was followed by tea which was prepared by the committee and delicious Christmas cake made by Edna Smith.

Looking ahead to February, when we celebrate our 75th birthday, we will again be entertained by Adrian with “Travel by song — a musical mystery tour”.

Come and join us at the village hall on the third Wednesday of the month with a 2.30pm start.