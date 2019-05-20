AT our April meeting we welcomed back Frances Benton for her second visit talking about “Pearls”.

She had brought a splendid display of all things pearl to accomnpany her entertaining commentary.

Regrettably, Frances is retiring from giving talks but we wish her well in her next venture.

Members ran the cake and coffee morning at the Art Café in Whitchurch in March and a total of £250 has been donated to the Reading Women’s Refuge.

The Whitchurch Hill village fete will be held on May 25 and our members will be providing tea, coffee and cakes as usual.

At our next meeting on May 21 the speaker will be Jaye Windmill talking about “Land’s End to John O’Groats” — walking the length and breadth of Britain, not a talk on hiking but on the history, geography, wildlife and folklore as discovered during a the three-month-walk.

In June we will have our annual outing, which this year will be an afternoon at Caversham Croquet Club, when we look forward to learning to play. At the June meeting we shall have Daniel Melville revealing the magic of 3D printing.

Our meetings take place at Goring Heath parish hall, opposite St John’s Church on the B471, on the third Tuesday of most months, starting at 10.15am (doors open at 10am). We also have a social or craft morning, usually on the first Tuesday.

Do come along and see what we do. For more information, please call 0118 984 1696.

Patricia Dent