Museum talk

Monday, 22 July 2019
HENLEY Women’s Institute will meet tonight (Friday) at Sacred Heart Church Hall at 7.30pm.
Dr Sarah Posey will be joining the meeting to talk about the work she does as director at the River & Rowing Museum.
New members are welcome. The price for non-members is £5.
For more information email the group at hotwi2017@hotmail.com
