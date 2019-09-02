Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Centenary exhibition

PEPPARD Women’s Institute is to stage an exhibition to mark its centenary.

The exhibits will include minutes of meetings from 1919 and photographs from the group’s archives.

Members will also display their arts and crafts and demonstrate flower arranging, icing and flowercraft. 

There will also be a produce stall, tea and cakes and a raffle with prizes including a case of wine and a free MOT. 

The exhibition will be held at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, September 11 from 2pm to 6pm. All are welcome and entry is free.

The branch was formed on February 27, 1919. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33