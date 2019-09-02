Centenary exhibition

PEPPARD Women’s Institute is to stage an exhibition to mark its centenary.

The exhibits will include minutes of meetings from 1919 and photographs from the group’s archives.

Members will also display their arts and crafts and demonstrate flower arranging, icing and flowercraft.

There will also be a produce stall, tea and cakes and a raffle with prizes including a case of wine and a free MOT.

The exhibition will be held at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Wednesday, September 11 from 2pm to 6pm. All are welcome and entry is free.

The branch was formed on February 27, 1919.