Monday, 07 October 2019

Girl attends first WI event days after birth

REBEKAH PUGH, who is on the board of trustees of the Oxfordshire Federation of WIs, has given birth to a daughter.

Matilda was born on September 10 and weighed 9lb 4oz. She attended her first WI event age nine days. Rebekah and her husband Ian already have two children, Lizzie and Josiah.

Rebekah is also president of “Burnt Cakes” WI, which meets in Wantage.

