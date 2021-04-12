Monday, 12 April 2021

Henley on Thames Women's Institute

WE had an Easter fundraising cake sale at the weekend with a delicious selection of goodies.

Nicola Taylor baked traditional favourites, meringue nests, Easter-themed cupcakes, mini simnel cakes, marshmallow krispies, oat and honey biscuits and her famous flapjack, all beautifully presented and boxed, which made a lovely homemade alternative to shop-bought Easter eggs.

We also had some pretty knitted dollies and crocheted baby blankets handcrafted by some of our talented members available to buy. We advertised it online as we are unable to have our pop-up cake stalls at normal Henley events as they have been cancelled.

We held our annual meeting online too. Katie Woods-Field was re-elected as president, Alison Engleby as secretary and Zoe Hawkes as treasurer.

