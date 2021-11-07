CLEEVE-BY-GORING

OUR second meeting since we restarted face-to-face meetings was on October 13 and featured an interesting talk on the River Thames and its history in this area from Peter Halam.

It was a most enjoyable talk, with many amusing and insightful anecdotes.

The competition was for a picture or object related to the Thames and we had a good selection of entries.

First prize went to Pat Bradstock for her beautiful cross-stitch picture of the river. A plaque from Janet Hurst and a picture from Chris Cox took 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

The next meeting on November 10 will feature a talk by Janet Hurst.

We meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm at Storton Lodge, Icknield Way, Goring. New members are always welcome.

Katrina Cooper

COCKPOLE GREEN

ON Wednesday, October 20, joint presidents Judi Rowlands and Helen Perry welcomed two new members and our speaker Jaye Windmill.

Her talk, called “Monumental Britain”, was about tributes to the famous, not-so-famous and infamous who shaped Britain’s history.

Her passion for monumental Britain began when she was four years old and started walking the footpaths of Britain. The UK is still her favourite holiday destination.

Jaye’s enthusiasm and passion for monuments and folklore that have shaped our history to the present day became clear.

Examples include a memorial to the Royal Norwegian Special Unit that operated the “Shetland Bus” in support of sabotage against German occupying forces during the Second World War.

The many small fishing boats moved armaments and men to and from Norway.

Then there is the tombstone of Hannah Twynnoy, who was killed by a tiger after prodding it while the animal was being exhibited in a travelling circus in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, in 1703.

A monument high in the Lake District fells pays tribute to Jonathan Wordsworth (1772-1805), the brother of poet William Wordsworth.

As a sea captain, he hoped to make his fortune trading to and from India and China.

A cost-cutting refit caused a weakness in the ship’s structure and The Earl of Abergavenny sank in storms off the coast off Weymouth with all hands lost (more than 200 lives).

Wordsworth wrote a poem in memory of his brother, an extract of which is carved into the rock at Grisedale Hause above the village of Grasmere:

Here did we stop; and here looked round

While each into himself

descends,

For that last thought of

parting friends

That is not to be found.

Brother and friend, if verse of mine

Have power to make thy virtues known,

Here let a monumental stone

Stand — sacred as a shrine.

In the town of Totnes in Devon stands the Brutus Stone. According to ancient mythology, this is where Brutus, grandson of Aeneas of Troy, made landfall after leading a flotilla of ships from the Mediterranean in the aftermath of the Trojan War more than 3,000 years ago.

Invited to take the crown of England by senior politicians in Westminster, William of Orange came ashore with a small army of Dutchmen in Weymouth. His statue marks the spot.

After a minor scuffle, he moved to London and was accepted as our new king.

As grandson of Charles I, it was hoped he would strengthen Protestantism and he did.

Wild Edric, a Saxon lord, led a rebellion against William of Normandy.

He wasn’t very successful and eventually surrendered to William.

William allowed Edric to keep his lands and title. Legend has it that Edric married Godda, the queen of the fairies, and they live to this day underneath the Shropshire Mynd where they have been heard by miners and are said to ride the wild hunt as a warning of impending danger to England.

In the 11th century a monk named Eilmer tried to emulate the mythical tale of Daedalus, who escaped imprisonment in a tower in ancient Greece by making a set of wings and flying to freedom.

Eilmer’s attempt was partially successful as he flew for about 200 yards but, unable to control the landing, ended up lame for the rest of his life.

Boudica, queen of the Iceni, led a revolt against the occupying Romans in AD 60.

The Romans had shown little understanding of Celtic society, in particular they did not approve of having women in charge.

Boudica’s destruction of the garrison of Colchester is legendary but word of the uprising sparked other rebellions in Britain and the Roman emperor Nero, fearing further trouble, had General Paulinus, the Roman governor of Britain, replaced with someone who was more “culturally sensitive”.

The Maharajah’s Well in Stoke Row was built in 1863.

It was paid for by the Maharajah of Benares in India and started a fashion for Indian royalty to provide wells in English villages.

The tale is told that the lord of the manor of Stoke Row, Edward Anderton Reade, had become friends with the Maharajah while working for the East India Trading Company in India.

Reade had told the Maharajah of the shortage of water in his home village of Stoke Row and of how a boy had been beaten by his mother for drinking the last of the water in the house. Jaye was thanked for her very interesting and amusing talk.

Members then settled down to enjoy a lovely tea prepared by hostesses Linda Weal and Gina Foden.

Our next meeting will take place at Crazies Hill village hall on Wednesday, November 17 at 2.30pm.

The speaker Jeff Rozelaar will talk about “Bagels and bacon”, a mixture of Jewish and Cockney humour.

Selina Avent

GREYS

MEMBERS of Greys WI always enjoy learning a new skill and for our October meeting we were hoping to plait a traditional straw heart, taught by Heather and Ted Beeson.

To plait is an old English word meaning to braid or weave.

Heather and Ted are members of the Guild of Straw Craftsmen.

Heather said: “It’s a very calming and gentle thing to do and I think it could help people to just relax and take themselves away from their real life.”

The couple found that straw plait makers worked in their families in the 1800s.

Heather said: “I just wanted to feel the straw and experience how they plaited so that I could relate to them.”

The tradition of working with straw goes back many generations.

At harvest time the last stook in the field was often kept as a simple abstract shape or later as a more decorative harvest token.

It was thought the spirit of the earth was in the seed in the token and should be kept safe over the winter, maybe being ploughed back into the earth in the new year to bring good fortune for the next harvest.

During the 20th century these harvest tokens were also known as corn dollies.

The craft is endangered and on the Heritage Crafts Association’s red list. Straw craftsmen work to keep the craft alive. Heather runs courses and demonstrates at the Chiltern Open Air Museum.

Interestingly, Joan, one of our members, could remember her granny plaiting straw by the fire in winter.

Heather had bought with her many incredibly beautiful examples of straw work as inspiration.

She gave every member a small sheaf of damp straw and demonstrated how to plait. It looked so easy so we took a deep breath and tentatively began to create a straw heart with a four-straw compass plait.

Slowly, we gained confidence and, finally, pride too. The hall buzzed with laughter and chat with everyone having fun.

First prize went to Barbara Morris for her straw heart but everyone created something beautiful and we all felt very proud.

We had a great time, so many thanks to our patient teachers and also for a precious insight into our past.

Our next meeting will be on November 17 at Greys village hall, starting at 2pm, with the title “Don’t panic, Mr Mainwaring” and our popular friends Darren and Tracey Curtis. The topic is panic attacks.

Everyone is welcome, just turn up before 2pm.

Meryl Roberts

HARPSDEN

PRESIDENT Suzanna Rose welcomed a smaller than usual number of members to the October meeting.

Perhaps we have not yet got into the swing of monthly meetings after the previous dramatic 18 months.

Tony Weston was the speaker and he enlightened us on the subject of “Thames crossings”, which range from a small ford to a flight.

The reasons for building crossings are primarily for trade, money and power and permission to build a bridge is given by the monarch.

The oldest bridge across the Thames was at Radcot and was built in 1200.

Caversham first had a bridge in 1231, replaced in 1869 and then again in 1926. Marlow’s suspension bridge was built in 1832. The stone bridges were erected by stonemasons living in monasteries and featured pointed arches reminiscent of arches in churches.

In the 1800s along came the railways with the need to build bridges capable of taking the trains.

London Bridge originally displayed the heads of the executed. Nowadays that bridge resides in Arizona but one arch still remains in London.

London’s latest type of “crossing” is by cable car.

Closer to home we have Sonning Bridge (built in 1775) with its daily congestion. So when will we have a new bridge in our area?

Tony’s talk was illustrated by an excellent PowerPoint presentation and was much enjoyed.

The newly formed walking group had visited Reading Abbey gardens and also the village of Ewelme. The next walk will be on November 19, led by Susan Beswick.

The competition was for a River Thames memento and was won by Di Painter, with Jean Newman and Judith Young tying for 2nd place.

In November we will meet at Henley Golf Club for our annual lunch, noon for 12.30pm.

Following that we will be meeting in Harpsden village hall on December 8 at 2.30pm for a Christmas celebration. The competition will be for a homemade Christmas card.

Let us hope that the weather is kind and more members will be able to attend.

Judith Young

HOT (HENLEY-ON-THAMES)

WE were joined by two female firefighters from Henley fire station at our October meeting who gave us a very informative talk.

Both were among the newest recruits and have started training in all aspects of the emergency service.

It was great to hear how they bring their own strengths to call-outs, such as being small is an advantage in squeezing through an open window to retrieve misplaced keys.

They use different methods to overcome some of the brute strength often associated with firefighters.

Unsurprisingly, the bonding during intensive training really pays off in emergency situations where each member of the crew plays a crucial part.

When attending larger incidents, different branches of the service fit together as they all follow the same training regime and the camaraderie of being in a close-knit team helps with their mental welfare.

Michael Clarke, who has been with the Henley fire crew for a number of years, explained the correct use of smoke alarms and CO2 monitors and other fire prevention methods.

There was very helpful information on where to put your smoke alarms and the hidden dangers of CO2.

It was nice to hear that the fire service still tries to rescue cats from trees and the interesting methods used.

After the talk, Michael allowed us to try on his uniform and we all shared tea and cake.

Our next meeting will feature Christmas craft using a potato. We welcome new members to join our group. We meet at Sacred Heart Church hall, just off Vicarage Road, Henley, on the third Friday of the month at 7.30pm.

Nicola Taylor

MILL GREEN, WARGRAVE

IT was a glorious autumn day on October 6 when we welcomed Sue Milton, who had come to speak about the history of Reading Abbey.

Reading became a place of some importance very early in its history when the Vikings set up a camp there in the year 870, having realised what a strategic position such a settlement held along the River Thames.

Others were also quick to take advantage of the location, both for commerce and community.

One such person to appreciate the site was Henry I who founded an abbey there.

Henry was the youngest son of William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy.

Robert, the eldest son, had become Duke of Normandy, while William Rufus, the second son, succeeded his father.

He was killed in a hunting accident 13 years later, whereupon Henry seized the throne. This was on August 5, 1100.

Henry married in November of that year. He was a clever, ambitious and virile young man who fathered some 22 children but only one legitimate son. This was Prince William. Having told us all about Henry’s family, Sue moved us forward to the year 1120 when William and several of Henry’s illegitimate offspring were drowned when the White Ship sank off the coast of France.

This was such a tragedy for Henry that he decided to endow the abbey in Reading supporting 100 monks.

Henry too will die, we’ll see whilst eating lampreys from the sea,

But for now, Henry grieves, and yet perceives the building of a fine abbey.

To one hundred monks a living he’ll found and Reading shall be holy ground.

Stones from Caen will be delivered, transported by boat along two rivers,

Thames then Kennet Henry foretells, everything will turn out well.

And, in due course, Henry would be buried there.

After the dissolution of the monasteries under Henry VIII, the abbey and grounds fell into disrepair but the gatehouse survived and became a school where Jane Austen was a pupil.

Some of the ancient walls survive and care and restoration has brought some other buildings into use for educational purposes.

These, together with Forbury Gardens, now provide a focal point for local people and a much-valued open space in central Reading.

Through Sue’s interesting and colourful photography, we were able to see how people today cherish the past by staging plays and

re-enacting history.

Sue Drew

PEPPARD

FILM, book, play, song, poem. What was the answer?

Everyone got involved at our October meeting playing charades and before we knew it we were ready for afternoon tea with animated conversation.

Our next meeting will be at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Wednesday, November 10 at 2pm, when Barry Wood will speak to us about Greys Court and Henley. Guests are most welcome.

Elaine Douglas

REMENHAM

OCTOBER was a busy month. The programme committee met to put the finishing touches to next year’s calendar.

The venue has been booked for the Christmas lunch on December 15 and plans are well under way for the special Christmas meeting on December 13.

After the business of the day, members moved into small groups around several tables for an afternoon of games. Shut the box remains a firm favourite with left, right and centre also proving popular. Once everyone had got their lefts and rights sorted out, the games moved on apace.

In addition, there was great competitive spirit over the 3D tic tac toe, beetle and dobble. Chatter and laughter echoed around the room before eventually prizes were won by everyone.

This was followed by a delicious tea. The raffle was won by Margaret Spratley.

It was a blustery afternoon when the book club met for a cosy afternoon in front of a log fire — no better place to be.

The book being discussed was Snow Country by Sebastian Faulks.

Unfortunately, it was not very highly rated, despite some of the official “rave” reviews.

Everyone had finished the book but it was deemed to be effort rather than pleasure but it led to some interesting discussion.

The next read is The Orphan Thief by Glynis Peters. The era of this story is fascinating and the book should prove an interesting read.

The next meeting, on Monday, November 8, will be centred around food and cakes in particular.

If you would like to come to a meeting, please call Daphne on 07919 358979.

Daphne Austen

ROSEHILL

WE met on September 1 for our third meeting since getting back to normal (whatever that is).

As usual, Arlene the president opened the meeting by welcoming all present, including visitors.

She stated that a record of the September meeting was available for all to see. No correspondence had been received.

Treasurer Sue Green reported that the accounts position was stable and £21 had been made by the raffle in September.

Members with October birthdays were given cards.

The Scrabble group will be commencing in the new year, hosted by Carol Adams.

The book club met at Barbara Wood’s house and she was also collating interest in seeing the new Bond film.

Ladies that lunch met at Zizzis at the Oracle Riverside in Reading.

A letter of thanks had been received from Reading Age Concern for all members who made mini hats for the Innocent Drinks fund-

raiser.

Keep those needles going, ladies, as each hat donated means that 25p will be given to Age Concern for all the amazing work it does.

Normally these hats are only required at Christmas time but we have been asked to carry on in the new year, so keep knitting, crocheting etc.

Boards were circulated for those members interested in attending the Christmas lunch on Tuesday, December 14 and those interested in visiting the Bombay Sapphire distillery and silk mill at Laverstoke in the spring or summer next year.

We did not have a speaker at the meeting. Instead there was a wonderful selection of scones, cakes and goodies for members to enjoy with a cup of tea, plus a quite extensive quiz which meant we all had to locate our brains (or at least some of us). Arlene thanked all those members who had made cakes and scones.

A friends and shopping trip to the Swindon designer outlet was being arranged for November 4.

After tea, the raffle was held. Arlene closed the meeting, stating that our speaker next month would be Peter Hague talking about Cliveden.

If you are interested to knowing more about Rosehill WI, please call our president Arlene Riley, who would be pleased to hear from you, on 0118 954 5182.

We meet at St Barnabas’ Church hall in Grove Road, Emmer Green, on the first Wednesday of the month at 2pm.

Jean Hewitt

SHIPLAKE

PRESIDENT Joan Jolley welcomed ladies to our second “nearly normal” meeting on October 20.

Covid precautions were adhered to and we listened to Jerusalem rather than singing our hearts out.

October is our birthday month and we are very proud to be 94.

We have been bequeathed an elegant Wedgwood tea set by the family of our late member Barbara Ingleby-Williams. It will be used on the birthday table, a great reminder of a lovely lady.

Joan showed us the new version of News & Views. While the online version had been very much appreciated during the lockdowns, the general consensus was that we preferred to read the paper edition.

Outings secretary Sue Lines outlined plans for our visit to the Bremont watch factory in Henley and gave us final details for the trip to see Top Hat at the Mill at Sonning in January.

Joan introduced our speaker for the afternoon, illustrator and designer Alison Gardiner.

Alison, who had travelled from her home in Southsea, is well known for her original and charming designs on fine bone-china mugs, tea towels and a variety of Christmas goodies, including Advent calendars, candles, jigsaws and all sorts of stationery.

Her love of designing was inspired by her father’s paintings.

While at art college, she was given the chance to join a greetings card design company, where she honed her skills.

However, she soon became bored with the repetition and decided to go freelance and has never looked back.

Alison has illustrated children’s books, magazines and textiles, but her real love is designing collections for the National Trust, the Royal Collection, the World Wildlife Foundation, the RSPB, the RSPCA and the WI, among many others.

She hand-paints her original designs and is proud to say that the bone china is made in Stoke-on-Trent using traditional methods and all the merchandise is made in the UK.

We enjoyed listening to Alison and appreciated her coming so far.

A lovely tea was served by hostesses Banba Dawson, Hannelore Donohue and helpers. Another good reason for returning to the hall.

We meet every third Wednesday in Shiplake Memorial Hall from 2.30pm. Visitors are always welcome.

Rachel Lloyd

SONNING COMMON

MEMBERS met at the village hall on October 21.

President Sue Frayling-Cork extended a warm welcome to members and visitors as well as our speaker.

Sue reported that the darts, canasta, Scrabble and craft groups and the Tuesday walkers were all meeting regularly.

There were interested murmurings at her suggestion of a lunch club.

Members of the craft group have knitted more than 100 poppies to make up the wreath which will be hung in the village hall on Remembrance Sunday.

All are welcome to attend and to remember former Chiltern Edge School pupils Francis “Fred” Slough, who lost his life in the Falklands War, and Barry Weston and Cyrus Thatcher, who died in Afghanistan.

After the two-minute silence, Falklands veteran Alex Manning will say words of remembrance. Tea and coffee will then be served.

A team of six members entered the Sonning Common village quiz. They did not win but had great fun and won some Smarties and some raffle prizes and altogether enjoyed a great social evening.

Lesley Davis, committee member and public affairs representative, introduced herself to members.

The National Federation has been campaigning on different causes for more than 100 years. Lesley explained how members’ resolutions become campaigns. After the dreadful murder of Sarah Everard, the current campaign, End Violence against Women, is particularly pertinent. Lesley asked the members what they could do towards this campaign.

Member Jenny Ward is looking forward to going to Derbyshire on an Oxfordshire Federation mini break.

A visit will be made to see Chatsworth House dressed for Christmas and a stop at Melton Mowbray for a demonstration on how pork pies are made.

The flower of the month competition and the raffle were well supported.

Our speaker was author Liz Harris, from Watlington, who gave us an insight into the research involved when writing her historical romantic novels.

She gathers information on her travels to the countries where her stories are set. One of her novels, A Bargain Struck, is about homesteaders in Wyoming in the late 1800s.

Liz and her husband visited many museums in Wyoming to learn about life in the United States at the time her story is set.

Language plays an important role and varies in each country. Liz told us that in the Himalayas there is a country that has no words for hate or love and in Iceland there are many words for snow.

Gill Hayward gave the vote of thanks, saying it was a very interesting talk.

The next members’ meeting will be on November 18 when we will have a talk by Ailsa Claybourn called “Birds, bins and a brew: the birds in your garden”.

For enquiries, call Carol on 0118 972 3738.

Sue Hedges

SOUTH STOKE

THE latest meeting took place on Tuesday, October 12 in the village hall.

The speaker was Al Sylvester and several husbands came along to hear him.

Al had always had a dream to walk to the Magnetic South Pole and when the opportunity arose he set about organising an expedition.

It took nearly three years to train and select his four-man team.

They planned to walk 600 miles from Patriot Hills, where a Russian cargo plane landed with all the equipment they would need for the 50-day expedition.

This was a tale of incredible courage, horrendous adversity and disappointment as the team eventually made it to the geographical South Pole, 91 miles short of their original goal.

It was a nail-biting talk and certainly an exciting and different genre — the story of one man’s dream and how he went about achieving it.

It certainly gave everyone a lot to talk about and marvel over as they tucked into the lovely afternoon tea made and served by members who take it in turns to provide our monthly spread.

As usual, a great social afternoon with a great speaker.

We meet at the village hall on the second Tuesday of the month at 2.15pm. The next meeting will be on November 9. Please join us.

Margaret Boorne

STOKE ROW

OCTOBER brought our first face-to-face monthly meeting indoors for more than 18 months and it was exciting to welcome so many of our members in person, including some we had not seen since the start of the pandemic.

More than half our group turned out on a wet and blustery evening and we also welcomed several visitors.

Keen to keep our members as safe as possible while covid-19 infection rates are high, we spaced out the seating and the windows were all slightly open. Many members chose to wear masks.

Our rather lavish refreshments have been abandoned (at least for the time being) in favour of tea/coffee and biscuits with members bringing their own mugs. The latter precaution was popular as there was no washing up to do.

Our speaker for the evening was Al Sylvester MBE, who talked to us with great enthusiasm about his work with the RAF Mountain Rescue Service.

Al gave a brief history of the service, which was first set up during the Second World War in response to the many RAF aircraft crashes that were occurring in remote and often inhospitable terrain in the UK at that time.

These were often due to minor navigational errors during deteriorating weather conditions and the pilots often perished more through exposure than from injuries sustained on impact.

Al went on to explain the attributes required of team members and the rigorous training they must undergo.

All are experienced mountaineers, fully trained in mountain rescue in the most extreme conditions with the latest equipment.

Perhaps the most well-known call-out Al was involved in was to the Lockerbie disaster when four out of the six teams helped to locate and recover the remains of the passengers.

Although the priorities of the rescue service are military and civilian aircraft crashes, it often works with other rescue agencies, ranging from local mountain rescue volunteers searching for lost or injured walkers on the hills to the fire brigade and the RNLI, rescuing civilians from floods and precarious fast water situations.

Al illustrated his talk throughout with a collection of photographs showing the most amazing rescues conducted by the men and women he has worked with. Such a fascinating talk.

Our craft group, which meets on the first Monday of the month, has been very busy knitting and crocheting poppies to create an installation in Stoke Row to celebrate the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

The installation will be assembled during the first week of November and displayed close to the village hall in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Always keen to try something new, we held a “beetle drive” via Zoom instead of a quiz at our online coffee and chat morning. Great fun. Meanwhile, our WI will continue to offer the opportunity for our members to meet face to face and on Zoom with the craft group, book group, games, swimming, organised walks, diners club events and coffee and chat on the programme over the coming months.

Our next monthly meeting will be on November 16 when Liz Woolley will talk to us about “Children and war: experiences of the Second World War in Oxfordshire”.

If you are interested in what we do, call our secretary Pam on (01491) 681723 or email srwisecretary@

gmail.com

You are most welcome to visit.

Denise Stanworth

WATLINGTON

AT our October meeting, we had a very interesting speaker, Jan Warner, talking about “Survival of the fittest”.

This was an informative talk on birth, babies and the rearing of children from the 17th to the 19th centuries.

We were horrified to hear about the practice of swaddling a new-born baby, which meant that the “nappies” were unchanged for days, if not weeks. The idea was that the warmer the babies, the better.

Papp, which was given as a food to wean babies and young toddlers, led to them getting rickets.

Baby bottles, when they did start to be used, were anything but hygienic. It’s a wonder that we are all here today.

Our lovely, knitted poppies are going to be displayed again in November on the town hall, Methodist chapel and the trees near the war memorial.

Our next meeting will be in the West Room on November 11 at 2.30pm.

We will be making snow baubles for our Christmas tree in St Leonard’s Church at the Festival of Trees.

If you would like to join us, you are very welcome. For more information, please call Dawn Matthews on (01491) 612023.

Dawn Matthews

WHITCHURCH HILL

WE are back — indoors that is. We never actually went away.

Our timing was perfect. The first of our indoor meetings since covid brought damp and cool weather. We would probably have cancelled if we’d been outdoors.

It was little wonder that so many of our members jumped at the chance of a warm indoor gathering with a speaker, birthday flowers, a raffle and our flower of the month competition.

Our president Frances took care of the essential business of the day. Everyone was updated on the state of our group’s finances, which under the careful management of our treasurer are in sound order.

With Christmas just around the corner, we discussed the beneficiary of this year’s Christmas charity collection. The meeting unanimously agreed it should be the Associated Country Women of the World.

This was the first charity supported by the WI and provides money to women in poor communities around the world to help them set up projects to make themselves self-sufficient.

This might be, for example, chicken farming (for egg production) or making clothes for themselves and their community.

We looked ahead to our next two meetings.

In November we will have a talk on how to avoid scams and fraud in general.

The meeting in December will be held two weeks earlier than normal (December 7), when our very own Sandra Atack will give a Christmas cookery demonstration complete with tasters. That meeting is sure to be well attended!

The final hour of our get- together was devoted to a lively and fascinating talk by Sophie Fryer entitled “Hats off to millinery”.

Yes, you’ve guessed it, we learnt about the origins of millinery and how hats were, and are, made today.

Trying on hats made by our speaker enabled us all to find a hat to suit us individually. Who would have thought there is a hat shape for each and every one of us?

If you live in or near Whitchurch Hill and fancy learning more about us, please give Frances a call on 0118 984 2162.

Sally Bergmann

WOODCOTE

PATRICIA SOLOMONS welcomed members to our harvest meeting with a difference — not our usual meal but with our own packed lunches.

We collected contributions for the local food bank.

Patricia read some favourite autumn poems. This was followed by tales of memorable meals (for different reasons) from Patricia Solomons, Ann Larden, Debbie Black and Judy Williams.

Birthday brooches were presented to Gill Woods, Patricia Jessup, Barbara George, Sally Lambert and Connie Vickery.

We were lucky enough to be featured in Round & About magazine in October with an article written by Sally Lambert and Ann

Larden.

It featured photographs of a trip to Bournemouth, two members’ special birthdays and our treasurer Debbie Black at an outside committee meeting.

Several members have booked to make wreaths at the five-a-side market garden in Englefield in December, along with some mulled wine.

The lunch club went to the Highwayman in Exlade Street and had a lovely meal and plenty of chatter. Thanks to Sally Lambert for organising this.

Bloom of the month was awarded to Carole Shelley- Allen.

We meet on the third Wednesday of the month at 2.30pm in Woodcote village hall. Do come and join us.

Judy Williams