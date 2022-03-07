Coffee meet

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
SONNING Common WI is restarting its monthly village coffee mornings.
The first one with be held on Wednesday, April 6 from 10.30am to noon at the village hall in Wood Lane.
The theme will be Easter and cakes, greetings cards and pre-loved books will be on sale.
The coffee mornings were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say