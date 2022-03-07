Monday, 07 March 2022

Coffee meet

SONNING Common WI is restarting its monthly village coffee mornings.

The first one with be held on Wednesday, April 6 from 10.30am to noon at the village hall in Wood Lane.

The theme will be Easter and cakes, greetings cards and pre-loved books will be on sale. 

The coffee mornings were suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

