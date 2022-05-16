Stoke Row WI

APRIL is the start of our new annual programme and we are looking forward to another year of exciting activities.

One of our first activities was a meeting of the craft group in a member’s sunny conservatory.

Some of our members made decorative wreaths to celebrate Easter using willow and a colourful array of spring flowers and flowering shrubs from their gardens.

Three days earlier members of our diners’ club were sitting in the warmth of the conservatory at the Waterfront Cafe in Benson watching ominous black clouds loom with sudden flurries of snow blown horizontally over the tables outside. Only a stalwart few turned up on such a bleak day but it was fun and we had a lovely lunch.

Since then our members have made the most of the warmer weather with a walk through the woods around Checkendon to the Blue Tin for refreshments.

Another walk was planned for early May to make the most of the glorious displays of bluebells in the area.

At our monthly meeting our speaker Gill Davis took us on her “Quilters

journey”.

She described the development of her knowledge and needlework skills over the years as she discovered many forms of quilting, including various patchwork and appliqué techniques.

Gill has brought many of her quilts to show us the different techniques she uses, some of which were of famous paintings and illustrations that she had recreated in needlework.

It was such beautiful artwork and also technically brilliant in the way that the portraits had been recreated in fabric so true to the original paintings.

Once again we were able to offer a hybrid meeting with several of our members joining us via Zoom.

If you are interested in what we do, call our secretary Pam on (01491) 681723 or email srwisecretary

@gmail.com

Denise Stanworth