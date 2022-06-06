Knitted crown and cushion on post box to mark jubilee

A POST box has been decorated by members of Shiplake Women’s Institute to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

A knitted woollen pillow, crown and bunting were placed on the red letter box outside the Corner Shop in Lower Shiplake on Friday.

WI members Helen Robinson, Rosemary Appleby and Audrey Simpson created the topper with help from others.

Carol Harvey, who owns the corner shop and post office, had asked the WI in April to make the post box look festive for the occasion. The Shiplake branch discussed the idea and decided the crown was the best representation of the Queen and that bunting would make it “jolly”.

Mrs Appleby made the crown from a pattern and Mrs Simpson made the cushion, which it sits on and the construction work to attach the elements to one another.

The bunting was knitted by Mrs Robinson. Susan Lines, president of the Shiplake WI, said: “The WI are delighted to provide something for the enjoyment of the whole of the Shiplake village community.

“We are very lucky to have such talented ladies within the group.”

Mrs Harvey, who places the topper every morning and removes it each night, said: “It’s lovely. It makes people stop and smile and that’s really nice to see.”

The next WI post box topper will be made for Remembrance Day in November.