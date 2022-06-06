WI Roundup

BENSON

FOR our May meeting, members met at Benson parish hall and discussed the WI resolutions.

Members unanimously voted in favour of supporting the current campaign resolution for the National Federation to ask the Government to fund research to put right the under-identification, under-diagnosis and lack of support for women and girls with autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Members felt that the emphasis was currently leaning towards men and boys and girls were missing out on support.

Local issues were also discussed, including support for Benson’s revised neighbourhood plan and the under-use of our youth hall field for which, some years ago, Benson WI contributed substantial funding.

On June 3, along with many others, we celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee by joining in with our village event.

We will have a WI information and meet and greet stall in the parish hall, forming part of the parish’s jubilee trail.

We will also run a Where’s Winnie competition but essentially it is hoped to enjoy a sociable day’s start to the weekend.

Later in the month, we will hold our normal meeting which will take the form of a bring and share “jubilee summer garden party”.

Hopefully, Her Majesty (a long-time member of the WI) will arrange for some lovely weather to stay with us for that.

If you wish to join us or just visit, you can find out more about Benson WI by calling the secretary on (01491) 837885 or email bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk

Sue Brown

CHAZEY

WELL, is summer really here? Hopefully our members with gardens are busy working in them or watching the gardener doing the work for them.

We enjoyed our meeting at the beginning of the month when Barbara came to talk about education — and very funny she was too. Such an entertaining talk.

Tea and cake followed and then the business of the afternoon was discussed.

The raffle followed and we thank Margaret for organising it.

Members were reminded to pay for their outing to Hughenden Manor taking place in mid-June.

Our next meeting will be on the first Friday in July.

Carol Briscoe

CLEEVE-BY-GORING

WE held a dinner on May 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the branch.

Several past presidents attended, including Maureen Patmore, who travelled all the way from Bideford in Devon to be present, and Irene Lindsay, who is now with Peppard WI.

Almost all the current members were present, so we filled the function room at the Highwayman at Exlade Street and nearly blew the roof off with the volume of talk and laughter.

It was a great opportunity to dress up after so many missed occasions during the pandemic, so summer frocks and bright colours were the order of the evening. Chris Cox, the current president, gave an amusing address and glasses were raised to the next 60 years (we hope).

Chris also used the occasion to award several long service certificates, including one for an amazing 60 years of membership to Audrey Barnes and 40-year certificates to Sheila Seymour, Betty Pegg and Patricia Woodage.

The catering and service was of a very high standard. Thanks to the amazing staff and organisation at the Highwayman.

Several tables groaned under the weight of photograph albums and other memorabilia.

The opportunity was taken to swap memories and remember past highlights, including the 50th birthday party, which had occurred during a flood and rainstorm so members had to make their way to the venue, Goring Sailing Club, on duckboards.

By contrast, this birthday party was celebrated on a very pleasant evening.

Thanks were given to the committee for organising the event, which all agreed was a very fitting tribute to a great occasion.

Katrina Cooper

COCKPOLE GREEN

AT our meeting on May 18, we heard about 800 years of the English landscape in poetry.

This was a personal interpretation by Ailsa Claybourn and she called it a rural stroll through poetry. Quotes were accompanied by images.

The stroll began close to home at Reading Abbey, where this famous “round” was composed.

Sumer is icumen in

Lhude sing cuccu

Groweþ sed

and bloweþ med

and springþ þe wde nu

Sing cuccu

Ailsa reminded us that in the 13th century lives were ruled by the weather and the seasons. Everything they did and made was sustained by nature.

We then looked at Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. The pilgrimage started from Southwark in spring when the route to Canterbury was drier and the start of the new season was full of hope.

Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote,

The droghte of March hath perced to the roote,

And bathed every veyne in swich licóur

Of which vertú engendred is the flour;

Whan Zephirus eek with his swete breeth

Inspired hath in every holt and heeth

By Elizabethan times nature had become

unpredictable.

Prior to the Tudors about half of the population had succumbed to the Black Death.

Life became more subject to rules and formality. Even the Knott Gardens showed a rigidity of design.

This formality crept into poetry, illustrated by extracts from Hamlet and King Lear by Shakespeare.

Hamlet

O, that this too, too solid flesh would melt

Thaw and resolve itself into a dew!

Or that the Everlasting had not fix’d

His canon ’gainst self-slaughter! O God! God!

How weary, stale, flat and unprofitable,

Seem to me all the uses of this world!

Fie on’t! ah fie! ’tis an unweeded garden,

That grows to seed; things rank and gross in nature

Possess it merely.

King Lear

Here is the place, my lord. Good my lord, enter.

The tyranny of the open night’s too rough

For nature to endure.

The Stuarts followed the Tudors and the turmoil of the Civil War.

Paradise Lost by Milton (secretary of Foreign Tongues to the Commonwealth Council of State) shows the torment he went through as a result of defending regicide upon the accession of Charles II and just escaped execution.

He equated obedience to God to the Garden of Eden. It was a safe place as long as Adam and Eve obeyed.

Adam, well may we labour still to dress

This garden, still we tend plant, herb and flower,

Our pleasant task enjoin’d but til more hands

Aid us, the work under labour grows,

Luxurious by restraint, what we by day

Lop overgrown, or prune, or prop or bind,

One night or two with wanton growth derides

Tending to the wild...

The 18th and 19th centuries were the time of enclosures when land was taken from common ownership and fenced off.

This caused starvation and a population movement from the countryside to the towns and so was a factor in the Industrial Revolution.

John Clare, the son of a farm labourer, wrote The Mores.

Far spread the moorey ground a level scene

Bespread with rush and one eternal green

That never felt the rage of blundering plough

Though centurys wreathed spring’s blossoms on its brow

Still meeting plains that stretched them far away

In uncheckt shadows of green brown, and grey

Unbounded freedom ruled the wandering scene

Nor fence of ownership crept in between

To hide the prospect of the following eye

Its only bondage was the circling sky

One mighty flat undwarfed by bush and tree

Thus our landscape changed and, viewed from above, took on a chequer- board effect.

The wealthy had the landscape of their estates moulded to their tastes and the fashion of the times by Repton and Capability Brown.

This was captured by Wordsworth in this sonnet.

Chatsworth! Thy stately mansion and the pride

Of thy domain, strange contrast do present

To house and home in many a craggy rent

Of the wild Peak; where new-born waters glide

Through fields whose thrifty occupants abide

As in a dear and chosen banishment,

With every semblance of entire content;

So kind is simple Nature, fairly tried!

Visiting wild places in England was unfashionable. In his A Tour Through the Whole Island of Great Britain, Defoe described The Lakes as the “wildest, the most barren and frightful” place he had ever seen.

Soon the Grand Tour taken by young aristocrats was curtailed by the French Revolution, making it impossible to visit the ancient ruins and landscapes of Europe.

The Lake District now became the destination for the Romantics.

Wordsworth captured the mood in The Prelude.

Thanks to the means which Nature deigned to employ;

Whether her fearless visitings, or those

That came with soft alarm, like hurtless light

Opening the peaceful clouds; or she may use

Severer interventions,

ministry

More palpable, as best might suit her aim.

Gilpin in an Essay on Prints defined the picturesque: “…that peculiar kind of beauty which is agreeable in a picture”.

Viewing stations were built at vantage points in the Lake District.

A Guide to the Lakes was published by Thomas West.

Wordsworth became a Nimby when he lived at Rydal Mount, complaining about the numerous tourists disturbing his peace.

My heart leaps up when I behold

A rainbow in the sky:

So was it when my life began;

So is it now, I am a man;

So be it when I shall grow old,

Or let me die!

The Child is father of the man;

And I could wish my days to be

Bound each to each by natural piety.

During the First World War, Edward Thomas wrote a nostalgic poem, As the Team’s Head Brass.

He then went to war where he was killed.

As the team’s head-brass flashed out on the turn

The lovers disappeared into the wood.

I sat among the boughs of the fallen elm

That strewed an angle of the fallow, and

Watched the plough narrowing a yellow square

Of charlock. Every time the horses turned

Instead of treading me down, the ploughman leaned

Upon the handles to say or ask a word,

About the weather, next about the war.

Scraping the share he faced towards the wood,

And screwed along the furrow till the brass flashed

Once more.

Later in the last century W H Davies wrote Leisure.

What is this life if, full of care,

We have no time to stand and stare.

No time to stand beneath the boughs

And stare as long as sheep or cows.

No time to see, when woods we pass,

Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass.

No time to see, in broad

daylight,

Streams full of stars, like skies at night.

Coming up to date, Alice Oswald has been recording conversations with people who live and work on the River Dart in Devon.

Using these records and voices as a sort of poetic census, she creates a narrative of the river, tracking its life from source to sea.

Judi Rowlands

GREYS

WE gathered on May 18, a warm and sunny day, to listen to Michaela Clarke, founder and editor of the Henley Herald website.

A Henley resident and leader of the Henley brownies for 15 years, she previously worked in marketing but was looking for positive new project.

The website went live on January 13, 2013.

In addition, she has raised money for laptops for children in local schools.

Then Nicola Whittle told us about the long struggle to renovate the old telephone box outside the church in Rotherfield Greys. She said it is a listed building (most members had no idea that telephone boxes could be listed).

Held up by lockdown, the project took three years of very hard work and it was decided to make it into a mini art gallery.

Anybody can contribute a painting, sketch or print — as long as it’s no bigger than a postcard.

Nicola is also looking for old photos of Rotherfield Greys, which she will copy and return the original. Members were very much in support of this.

The was an interesting and very local meeting, followed by tea and chat.

Merryl Roberts

HARPSDEN

THE May monthly meeting was presided over by secretary Mary Burton in the absence of Suzanna Rose, who was on Red Cross business raising money for the Ukraine Appeal.

Mary informed us that the sale of Denman College for the sum of £8.5million had gone through and it had been returned to the family who originally lived there.

It is not yet known how the money will be spent but it will certainly be for educational purposes within the WI movement.

Information was received from the Oxfordshire Operatic Society who are presenting Calendar Girls, the Musical. A coach is available for pick-up in Shiplake on July 14 at a total cost of £34 for coach and theatre ticket.

Mary urged us to read our copies of Oxfordshire Inspires and support outings arranged by the Oxfordshire Federation.

The book club was due to meet on Wednesday, June 1.

The walking group had enjoyed a good walk in East Hendred recently and was looking forward to a walk around Hurley.

Doris Tallon has organised an outing to the Reading Lido on June 28.

Mary led us through the resolution which will be debated at the National Federation’s annual meeting in Liverpool on June 11.

The resolution reads: “Women and girls with autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — under-identified, under-diagnosed and under-supported”.

Members voted that this resolution should go forward and the delegate representing us at the meeting will take note of our vote.

The competition was for “a buttonhole” and ladies who had braved the rain in their gardens that morning submitted entries.

Jasmine Weaver and Pam Hails tied for first place with the same number of silver coins with Lillian Dewar the runner-up.

The next monthly meeting will be at Harpsden village hall on Wednesday, June 8, commencing at 2.30pm, when Heather Beeson will be encouraging us to make “Straw Hearts”. The cost for materials will be £2 each.

The competition will be for “Anything heart-shaped or with heart motifs”.

Let us hope that we will have enjoyed celebrating Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee the previous weekend in lovely summer weather.

Judith Young

MILL GREEN, WARGRAVE

ON May 4, we welcomed Nicholas Henderson who gave us a talk entitled “What happened after Henry VIII”.

Before looking at events following Henry’s death, Nicholas invited us to take a closer look at the king and consider him as he was in his youth.

This was revealing as we were shown portraits of a handsome young man who was not only a keen sportsman but a cultured and able musician.

Only later did he become terribly overweight, existing on a diet that included vast quantities of meat and few, if any, vegetables.

He was probably diabetic and a fall from his horse in 1536 may have been the catalyst for many health problems during the following years when leg ulcers and gangrene eventually brought about his death. The overriding issue throughout Henry’s reign and beyond was whether England should be a Protestant nation or return to Catholicism.

When Henry died in 1547 his nine-year-old son Edward became king.

He was a sickly child and not expected to live long, leaving the prospect of Henry’s elder daughter, Mary, a fervent Catholic, becoming queen and a return to Rome.

A commission was set up to govern during Edward’s minority and Lord Dudley, Earl of Warwick, and Edward Seymour, Duke of Somerset, would be members.

Both men were ambitious and Somerset quickly established himself as Protector while Warwick, an able soldier, was needed to crush a rebellion against land enclosure in Norfolk led by Robert Kett.

On Warwick’s return in 1549 there was a coup and Somerset was removed temporarily, reinstated briefly and then executed in 1552 on flimsy charges of treason.

Warwick was then Protector and Duke of Northumberland.

Deeply troubled by Edward’s declining health, he planned for the Crown to pass to Lady Jane Grey, the great granddaughter of Henery VII, a Protestant and, coincidentally, his daughter-in-law.

Edward, then 16, agreed to this ploy but died from tuberculosis three weeks later. A reluctant Jane was proclaimed queen four days after his death.

Mary, however, with public support, raised a small army and claimed the throne and the following year Jane and her husband were executed.

Mary’s reign as a Catholic queen saw religious intolerance with heads rolling and martyrs burning at the stake. It was a reign of terror lasting five years and few tears were shed at her passing.

Elizabeth, Henry’s younger daughter, became queen in 1558 and England entered a great new age of Good Queen Bess.

Elizabeth I ruled for the following 45 years and her death marked the end of the Tudor dynasty.

We thanked Nicholas warmly for his very entertaining portrayal of our history. He had even managed to make us laugh at times, which was quite an achievement given the subject matter.

Sue Drew

PEPPARD

AT our May meeting Charlotte Peacock enlightened us with a fascinating insight into reflexology, which is becoming more widely used, and supported generally by health professionals, to reveal the state of health of patients and to help them maintain good health.

We will all appreciate more the value of not overlooking one’s feet.

The subject was discussed further by members, along with their other news, over the customary and enjoyable afternoon tea.

In June we will host Dr Burnett, who will talk to us about the “Causes and treatments of allergies”, which will be of great interest.

Join us and our speaker at our next meeting at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Wednesday, June 8 from 2pm. Visitors are most welcome.

Stephanie Douglas

REMENHAM

MANY members enjoyed a morning of chatter together with coffee and cake at the Berkshire Gardener.

It was agreed that the change of venue was very enjoyable.

For their May meeting, members welcomed flower arranger Brenda Milton.

She is a member of a local flower club and attended Bracknell College to learn the art of flower arranging.

Brenda gave many tips on the use of different containers, how to keep flowers fresh and which plants are most suitable to grow in our gardens.

By the end of her demonstration, Brenda had produced three stunning arrangements. These were then raffled and were won by Irene Parker, Rosemary Pratt and Pat Sly.

The floral photographic competition was won by Daphne Austen and the guess the weight of a potted plant was won by Pam Inglis.

Several members attended the Thames WI Group meeting, running a very busy and successful plant stall before joining in with the remainder of the afternoon's activities.

The book club was again well attended to discuss A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

The book was enjoyed by everyone (after a rather slow start) with a good helping of both humorous and poignant moments.

Two members attended the speakers selection meeting in Knowl Hill where they heard auditions from speakers who are hoping to be selected for the WI speakers list. It was an interesting evening, ranging from a singer to the life of a JP, all possible future visitors to Remenham WI.

Daphne Austen

ROSEHILL

HERE we are in May, almost half the year gone already.

We met on Wednesday, May 4 with Arlene, our president, welcoming all members and visitors present. A record of the April meeting was available for all to see.

We were reminded of the National Federation’s annual meeting, which will be taking place in Liverpool on June 11.

We were also told about the sale of Denman House.

Finally, a card has been received from the Royal Berkshire Hospital thanking us for the hospital emergency packs that we provided.

Our finances continue to be in a stable condition.

Birthday cards were given to members with birthdays in May.

The book club met at Barbara Wood’s house and the cinema group saw the new Downton Abbey film. All who attended said they had enjoyed it.

Ladies that lunch met at Quattro’s restaurant in Caversham.

Thereafter the WI will trial having lunch on the second Wednesday after each meeting.

A group of about 26 attended a visit to Whitchurch silk mill and the Bombay Gin distillery on May 17. We all enjoyed the day and the weather was lovely.

We were guided round the mill first and were shown some samples of the material they produce.

Unfortunately, the mill wheel was not working as it is undergoing some repairs.

After the tour we were able to make use of the small café and walk round the lovely gardens. We were then taken to the distillery, where we had an interesting tour of the grounds, including going inside the glasshouses where they grow a lot of the herbs and spices that are used to flavour the gin.

We were also allowed to taste three different gins. The first one was just the standard Bombay blue gin, the second was flavoured with lemon and the third flavoured with raspberry and blackberry.

After that we watched a short film about the place.

It was a very interesting day and I wish I could remember all the facts!

Our speaker at the May meeting was Sue Hourigan, from the Berkshire Records Office, who gave a talk on how to best store any paper records that we have. She also talked about book restoration.

Our next meeting will be our Queen’s jubilee meeting and members were reminded to wear a hat decorated in red, white and blue. It should be interesting to see what members turn up with.

Members were also asked to bring cakes, if possible. After the raffle had been called, we had the usual cup of tea and biscuit.

Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 1 when the speaker will be Marcelle Siddall with a talk entitled “Way of life in South Africa” and beaded work for sale.

We meet month at St Barnabas hall in Emmer Green on the first Wednesday of the month at 2pm.

Jean Hewitt

SHIPLAKE

OUR new president Sue Lines welcomed members and two visitors to the meeting on May 18. She thanked those ladies who had helped with teas at the Henley Arts Trail at the Memorial Hall.

She was pleased to say that they had raised £353, including Gift Aid, which would be sent to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal for Ukraine.

A Shiplake WI team had entered the memorial hall quiz. They hadn’t won but did win a prize for the most original name, Women’s Intuition.

The new members’ afternoon at the Baskerville had been a success and the committee would be planning further afternoon gatherings.

Plans were announced for the July summer party, which will mark our 95th birthday.

Catering has been organised and Sue is hoping that ladies will be ready to celebrate with pretty hats and summer frocks.

She explained the plans for the platinum jubilee lunch at the end of August and the names of ladies who would like to attend were taken.

The final date for the bulb orders was approaching and any further orders were given to Pam Hudgell.

Everyone was reminded that there were still some subscriptions outstanding and that Fiona was selling the National Federation raffle tickets.

Inspired by a suggestion from Carol Harvey at the Shiplake Corner Shop, three ladies had created a jubilee topper for the Shiplake post box.

Rosemary Appleby, Audrey Simpson and Helen Robinson had knitted and crocheted a regal crown on a velvet cushion with coloured bunting.

Sue gave some details about visits to English Farm at Nuffield and to Windsor. She announced news of future outings to Westonbirt and the Milestones Museum in Basingstoke.

Remenham WI had sent details about a trip it is organising on one of Salter’s Steamers from Marlow to Henley at the end of June.

The May meeting is traditionally the WI resolution meeting.

Irene Crawford gave a very comprehensive explanation of the reasons why girls and women are less likely to be diagnosed with ADHD and ASD.

Historically, boys were always considered to be the most likely sufferers but it seems that girls were good at hiding their symptoms. Boys were more likely to get their teacher’s attention and so were sent for assessments. Girls were less disruptive and were often overlooked.

The resolution stated that women and girls with ASD and ADHD are under-identified, under-diagnosed and under-supported.

The National Federation calls on WI members to raise awareness within their WIs of these issues.

The Shiplake members voted unanimously for the resolution.

Then followed another excellent tea co-ordinated by Jackie Dulewicz and Phyllis Durfort.

The competition for the flower of the month in aid of the Associated Country Women of the World was won by Joan Jolley with a beautiful red and white tulip. The competition for an animal ornament was won by Rosemary Appleby with an attractive wooden elephant.

The June speaker will be Alastair Lack with a talk entitled “The Oxford of Inspector Morse” and the competition will be for an interesting stone. Visitors are always welcome to our meetings, which are held on the third Wednesday of the month.

Pam Hudgell

SONNING COMMON

MEMBERS met on May 19 with 37 present as well as one guest.

Following the business section of the meeting, a report was given on the recent Beechwood Group meeting in Henley.

The speaker was Mike Hurst, who had a successful career in the music business, including being a member of the Sixties group The Springfields.

Lesley introduced this year’s resolution for the National Federation’s annual meeting, which is about how women and girls with ASD and ADHD are under-identified, under-diagnosed, misdiagnosed and under-supported.

Jo then gave a personal account about how ASD and ADHD can impact a family and the life chances of women and girls struggling to get a diagnosis and support.

The voting was unanimously in favour of the resolution and a “yes” vote will be forwarded to our delegate from Stoke Row WI to take forward to the meeting in Liverpool on June 11.

After refreshments, members enjoyed a beetle drive and completed six rounds. The meeting ended with the raffle prizes being presented and the winner of the flower of the month competition being announced.

STOKE ROW

MAY is always a delightful month to be out walking with the fresh colour of the trees and spring flowers at their best.

This year we had the bonus of dry, firm ground underfoot so we organised two walks.

Early in the month we walked from Nuffield, taking in the beautiful display of bluebells in the woodland around Huntercombe prison and arriving back at the Maker Space café for “tea at 3”.

It was such a lovely sunny afternoon that we sat in the garden with afternoon tea, chatting to members we hadn’t seen in a while.

Before we knew it the café had closed and we were the only ones left in the garden.

At the end of the month we enjoyed a circular walk from Exlade Street through college woods and the woodland around Woodcote, finishing back at the Highwayman pub for a splendid lunch.

Our monthly meeting was our annual resolution meeting at which our group decided whether or not to adopt this year’s resolution entitled “Women and girls with ASD & ADHD — under-identified, under-diagnosed, misdiagnosed, under-supported”.

To help inform us before our discussion Julia Cox of Autism Berkshire spoke to us about “Detecting autism”, highlighting the gender differences in the behaviour and coping mechanisms of individuals with autism and how this might lead to some social and mental problems if not diagnosed.

Our members showed a keen interest and asked many questions, which were expertly addressed by Julia.

Members then voted unanimously to support the resolution and this result will be carried forward by our delegate to the National Federation’s annual meeting on June 11.

Our next meeting will be on June 21 when Dr Michael Redley will talk to us about “Henley — the Olympic Regatta of 1908”.

To get in the mood, our members will dress the part and there will be Pimm’s to add sparkle to the evening.

If you are interested in what we do, please call our secretary Pam on (01491) 681723 or email her at srwisecretary@gmail.com

You would be most welcome to visit us.

Denise Stanworth

WATLINGTON

AT our May meeting, Martin Sirot Smith, aka Lord Lawrence Washington, gave us a fascinating talk on “Life in Tudor times”.

He was dressed as the Lord of the Manor of Sulgrave and Stuchbury, who had purchased the 400 acres of land and title from Henry VIII for £300.

He and his wife had 11 children but unfortunately not all survived life in those days.

Life was hard and short for the peasants and their families, eking out a meagre existence, and many relied on the Lord of the Manor for handouts.

This talk was fascinating and kept us enthralled, while we were all glad that we did not live in Tudor times.

Our next meeting will be our platinum jubilee party at Watlington Bowls Club on June 9 at 2.30pm.

On July 14 we will be trying our hand at origami with Peter Buchan-Symons.

In August, we will learn about “The art of deception — the link between magic and art” from Ian Keable. The September meeting will be a social evening. The art group is meeting at Eleanor’s house every Wednesday at 2pm. For more information, please ring Diana Young on (01491) 612926.

If you would like to come and meet us, you will be warmly welcomed. Please call Dawn Matthews on (01491) 612023.

Dawn Matthews

WHITCHURCH HILL

WE are a small group of ladies but, as the saying goes, perfectly formed.

We may be only 25 in number but in our ranks we have a wide variety of skills and interests.

We have experienced bakers, crafters, floral arrangers, history lovers, gardeners… the list goes on. This season has seen some of those skills come together.

In decorating our village well for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, we decided to knit the bunting with all the taping being handmade from unwanted sheeting. The WI bunting was handcrafted too.

Some members did not necessarily feel able to produce the knitted product but helped put it together once made. Then people were needed to put it in situ.

The planters, too, were filled by one of our green-fingered members and when the plants are in full flower they will of course be red, white and blue.

For those who are happy to bake a cake or two, or meet the public, the WI tea tent at Whitchurch Hill village fete has also been the centre of endeavours.

Members offered their time as they could. Some folk helped set up (and disassemble) the tea tent while others handled the money or served the tea and cakes.

Washing up is always essential, so there really is a job for everyone. As our largest fundraiser of the year, it shows teamwork at its best.

Normal activities have continued, We enjoyed our May meeting with an amusing poet to entertain.

In June we will learn “80 things we didn’t know about gardening” and run our own plant stall.

Plans for a July outing will take shape.

If you live in our area and would like to know more, please call Frances on 0118 984 2162.

Sally Bergmann

WOODCOTE

PATRICIA SOLOMONS welcomed the members to our May meeting.

Celebrating her birthday was Hazel Tagg.

Our speaker was Ray Norton of Thrive, who gave us an inspirational PowerPoint presentation of the history of the charity and how it uses gardening to change lives.

The lunch this month will be at the Ferryboat in Whitchurch. Thank you to Sally Lambert for organising this.

The homes and gardens group will be visiting Kidmore House gardens and vineyard in June with the promise of delicious cakes.

The July outing is to the Maker Space for lunch followed by a visit to Nuffield House and garden.

The speaker in July will be Lynda Warren, who will talk about “A funny way to make a living”.

The competition will be for a memento of a show or TV programme.

We had a delicious tea thanks to Shirley Bryant, Louise Heathcote and Wendy Muchamore.

The bloom of the month winner was Carole Shelley-Allen.

Please come and join us — we meet at Woodcote village hall on the third Wednesday of the month at 2.30pm.

Judy Williams