A COFFEE morning organised by Sonning Common WI will be held at the village hall on Wednesday from 10.30am to noon.

As well as tea, coffee and biscuits, there will be a tombola and stalls selling books, handcrafted cards and jewellery.

The Greenshoots nursery in Peppard will have a stall selling produce.

An Age UK representative will be there offering information and advice on issues for older people. Admission is free.