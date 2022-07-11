WI Roundup

BENSON

JUNE started with the Queen’s platinum jubilee and our “meet and greet” stand at the village celebratory event.

It was a lovely sociable get-together with friends old and new stopping by to say hello.

We also ran a Where’s Winnie competition — our little knitted corgi resided in the Derry’s Den shop window during the week before with entry into a prize draw for those who reported her location to us at our stand.

For our main meeting at the end of June, we held a jubilee summer garden party at the home of one of our members.

There was a toast to our Queen, a lovely bring and share afternoon tea and, most importantly, some very fine weather to set off a very enjoyable meeting.

We hear that the National Federation’s annual meeting in Liverpool went well and have since received a report on the proceedings from our designated delegate.

The campaign resolution (voted for in favour by Benson WI) was carried with 96.5 per cent in favour nationally.

Hopefully, this will stir some action at government level.

For our next meeting on July 27, we will be back at our normal venue, Benson parish hall, with a speaker from Age UK to talk about scams and other issues.

For more information should you wish to join us. please email the secretary via bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk or read our regular articles in the Benson Bulletin.

Sue Brown

CHAZEY

WE didn’t have a monthly meeting in June, but went on an outing to Hughenden Manor at High Wycombe, a fairly short coach journey from Caversham.

Hughenden is a National Trust property, previously the family home of Benjamin Disraeli and more recently a top-secret map-making facility in the Second World War.

On the hottest day of the year so far, about 20 members and guests enjoyed the visit. It was a pleasant day for everyone and many thanks to Margaret for organising us.

We meet at St Andrew’s Church hall in Albert Road, Caversham Heights, on the first Friday of the month starting at 2.30pm. Do come along and meet us.

Carol Briscoe

COCKPOLE GREEN

IT is the tradition of Cockpole Green WI to hold a garden party in June.

This year Mr and Mrs Whiteside hosted the party in their lovely garden in Crazies Hill.

The tea of sandwiches and cakes was made and served by the committee to their fellow members.

It was sunny but shade was provided by a number of gazebos decorated with metres of bunting and flower arrangements made by Ruth-Mary Vaughan, which looked very pretty.

We welcomed our guests — Annette Dolphin, chair of the Berkshire Federation, and representatives from Knowl Hill, Mill Green and Remenham WIs.

Annette talked to us about the National Federation’s annual meeting held in Liverpool the previous week. Judi Rowlands thanked Mrs Whiteside and presented a gift.

Mr and Mrs Bush were also thanked as they had provided parking for the event.

The committee were thanked for all their hard work in preparing such a delicious tea.

Sheila Williams, the treasurer, organised a trip to see the platinum jubilee planting of wildflowers in the moat at the Tower of London.

The party was made up of members of the WI and gardening club and reading group members from around Wargrave.

We travelled by train from Wokingham to Waterloo and then went by the boat to the tower. Such an interesting river trip.

The wildflower seeds on the riverside have been thwarted by the previously dry weather and the cold.

But around the corner, where it is more sheltered, there was a riot of colour.

Some of our group had quite a thrill going down the slide.

We had a lunch by the tower and then made our way home, again by boat.

Mrs Williams was thanked for her hard work in herding us all together as we were on a group ticket.

The following day she was presented with flowers. Our next meeting will be at Crazies Hill village hall on July 20 at at 2.30pm.

The talk will be about a recent trip around Oman and we will look at archive material from the Eighties when the Sultan Qaboos, who owned Wargrave Manor, arranged an Omani evening for Wargrave villagers. You would be very welcome to join us.

Our summer outing is to Buscot Park, near Farringdon.

Judi Rowlands

GREYS

THE village of Rotherfield Greys, the home of Greys WI, celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee on June 4 with a big picnic on the cricket ground. Greys WI were asked to provide a cake stall, offering free jubilee cu cakes.

The theme of the picnic, and of the cakes, was red, white and blue.

It rained in the morning, sparking fears we would have to meet in the village hall but by midday it had eased a little, so the committee decided to risk it and off to the cricket ground we went.

Awnings protected the cake stall and those who preferred to eat at a table but villagers were not so easily deterred.

Families and groups arrived with rugs, picnic baskets and bunting, determined to enjoy this momentous occasion. The WI cake stall was popular and the party went with a swing.

We were watched over by the “Queen” herself (a cardboard cut-out), so how could it not be a success?

Thanks to everyone who worked so hard and to our wonderful villagers who made the day.

Thanks also to the jubilee committee, which organised everything.

Our monthly meeting took place on June 15.

Sadly, covid struck the wonderful Motley Crew, who had been booked to entertain us with their sea shanties, so they were unable to come.

A much-loved WI member was also recovering from covid and we all wished her well.

Luckily, we had a wonderful tea arranged and every member brought something delicious to eat.

Excellent teas are never far from the WI heart. Instead of the music, we had a wide-ranging informal discussion, which was a great opportunity in our normally busy meetings.

We heard that a new microphone would be ready for our next meeting — good news for those of us who have difficulty hearing a pin drop.

We discussed our next outing, a visit to Millets Farm. We have a bursary from the Oxfordshire Federation and members were keen on another day out, this time to Milestones.

Joan, an older member, described her childhood in our area.

She had lived in the Tower House of Greys Court, where her father was head gardener.

When the home closed the family moved to a cottage in Middle Assendon, which is still standing.

Jackie, our president, thanked everyone involved in our successful cake stand at the Greys jubilee picnic.

We look forward to our next meeting, when storyteller Jaye Windmill will be speaking about “How England was created.”

Merryl Roberts

HARPSDEN

THE June meeting had several members missing and presumably they were enjoying holidays now that it is easier to get away.

Several committee members were also unable to be present so there was a lot of doubling-up and members standing in to carry out the duties.

Sue Beswick, who looks after the speaker each month, had already doubled up in May to run a quiz with a royal theme to acknowledge the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The speaker for the afternoon was Heather Beeson, a member of the Straw Craftsmen and a deft hand at producing straw craft. She was ably assisted by her husband.

The straw that Heather uses is a heritage variety which is on the endangered list and is specially grown for craft work.

Harvest tokens were made years ago and treasured as keepsakes, using the last stook in the field. In the Fifties the craft was failing and the WI stepped in and rescued it.

Heather got all members busy making their own straw hearts and we were soon engrossed in chanting, “North to south, east to west, south to north, west to east”.

There were some very creditable results and much fun was had in making the hearts.

The competition was, of course, anything to do with hearts and the winner was Anne Thornton with four members tying for second place.

During June the walking group was striding out.

The next book club get-together will be on August 3.

The National Federation’s annual meeting has taken place in Liverpool and we look forward to receiving a report from our delegate from Shiplake WI.

The next meeting is on July 13 when John Brearley will talk about Cotswold villages and churches. The competition is for any image linked to churches.

In August we will meet in a member’s garden and trust that the sunny weather will continue but hopefully not too hot for some ladies.

Visitors are always welcome at our monthly meetings. We meet at Harpsden village hall at 2.30pm.

Judith Young

HOT (HENLEY-ON-THAMES

WE celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee with a summer picnic.

We were very fortunate with the weather and spent the evening sitting outside enjoying our food and

chatting.

We shared a fabulous jewelled crown cake made by Rosemary and our amazing crown competition was well supported with some wonderful creations.

Our next meeting will be on Friday, July 15 when Barry Wood will be coming to share his talk on the

history of Henley during the civil war.

Nicola Taylor

MILL GREEN

FLAMING June did not look as though it was going to live up to its name on the morning we set off for Waterperry Gardens.

The sky was overcast and there was a cool wind blowing.

But upon our arrival a cup of coffee soon restored our spirits.

There was plenty to interest us should the rain arrive but, such is our fickle climate, that what had looked threatening prior to lunch turned into a most agreeable afternoon to wander around the delightful surroundings.

Every turn of a path led to yet another beautiful and imaginative border and then when coming to an orchard you discover an unobtrusive gate through which you enter into a small area of “peace” where a respectful silence is observed and racemes of wisteria suffuse the air with their delicate perfume.

One could return to Waterperry each month of the year and always discover another turn in the season to delight the soul.

This summer has seen members visiting other WI groups to share festive tea parties and events, all of which have been much appreciated.

We are certainly looking forward to our August meeting when we will have our annual party in the garden of one of our members.

Our regular monthly meetings will start again on September 7 when Nick Brazil will speak about Namibia.

Glynis Gothard

PEPPARD

WE were delighted to have Dr Andrew Burnett to talk to us about the “Causes and treatments of allergies”.

Many of us know him as he used to be a GP at Sonning Common health centre.

Dr Burnett explained in depth the different allergies all over the world, especially from trees and grasses, and explained that most people have some sort of allergy, often to a food substance, cats, horses or even house mites.

Members were eager to discuss their allergies and he was charming in answering our queries.

We all chatted over our customary delicious tea about how we had all participated in various enjoyable events to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee and we all agreed that there had been wonderful community spirit.

Later we discussed our pending visit to Waterperry Gardens in July and a get-together in a member’s garden planned for August.

Join us and our speaker, Tony Laithwaite, on the subject of wine at our next meeting in Peppard War Memorial Hall on Wednesday, September 14 from 2pm. Visitors are welcome.

Stephanie Douglas

REMENHAM

SEVERAL members of Remenham WI were to be found in the riverside garden of one member over the jubilee weekend, selling delicious cakes and tea and coffee to passers-by.

Many towpath walkers took the opportunity to take a short rest before continuing along the river, refreshed and revitalised. With Union flags flying and two Hurricanes circling overhead, it was a very English afternoon.

Members of the book club met again to discuss their recent book, The Piano Shop on the Left Bank by T E Carhart.

This contained elaborate details of all the makings of a piano, from the wood to the inner workings.

It was decided that it was a very different read but worthwhile.

The next book is The Edge of Lost by Kristina McMorris.

For the June meeting, members were invited to talk for five minutes about a woman who had inspired them.

Subjects ranged from Amy Johnson and Mrs Adelaide Hoodless, the instigator of the first WI in Canada, to Elizabeth Jesser Reid, the founder of Bedford College and an inspiring mother and grandmother.

It was an interesting afternoon for everyone.

Afterwards, a competition was held to guess the names of other characters who may have been inspirational to many at some point.

After many light-hearted questions and answers, prizes were won by several contestants.

The raffle was won by Sheila Constantinidi.

Towards the end of the month, many members and friends will be meeting in Marlow to take a boat trip up the river to Henley.

The party will be partaking in a picnic lunch on board while enjoying the glorious scenery along the Thames.

If you are interested in joining our group or coming along to a meeting, please call Daphne on 07919 358979.

Daphne Austin

ROSEHILL

OUR usual meeting took place on Wednesday, June 1 with our president Arlene welcoming all members and visitors present.

She informed us that a record of the May meeting was available for all to see.

Our secretary Ryszarda told us about a free social and crafts club being run by Age UK Reading and anyone interested should contact her for more information.

Treasurer Sue spoke about the financing of last month’s trip to the Silk Mill and Bombay Distillery. These trips are funded from Rosehill WI funds and members’ contributions.

Sue thanked all members for the support given to the raffle and bring and buy as these funds also go towards these outings.

Our next proposed outing will be on September 27 with a boat trip on the Thames via Caversham Lock.

Members with June birthdays were handed birthday cards.

The groups continue to operate. The book club met at Barbara Wood’s house and the cinema group saw Top Gun: Maverick, which everyone enjoyed. The group was planning to see the film Elvis.

Ladies That Lunch also met up.

Members were once again reminded that we are looking for people to join the committee.

Several of the senior officers are looking to resign and these posts will need to be filled in order for Rosehill WI to continue operating.

Our speaker Marcelle Siddall gave a very interesting talk about a group of people in South Africa and their way of life.

They are able to maintain a reasonable standard of living with the help of local charities.

Marcelle also had some very nice beadwork for sale, including small ornaments, wall hangings and cards and many members were able to buy these items.

The proceeds will go to the women who made them.

After the talk we were treated to some delicious cakes generously provided by members and the committee to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

My thanks go to those clever people who made the cakes — I wish I could make cakes like that!

Finally, we had the raffle. Arlene closed the meeting by saying that our next meeting would be on July 6 at 2pm. The speaker would be Marie Rogers and her topic “Gurkha women”.

We meet on the first

Wednesday of the month at St Barnabas hall in Emmer Green at 2pm.

Jean Hewitt

SHIPLAKE

OUR president Sue Lines welcomed nearly 50 ladies to our June meeting on a very warm day.

Treasurer Rosemary Appleby is approaching a significant birthday and, to everyone’s delight, treated us all to tea. Thank you, Rosemary.

After the business part of the meeting, Sue gave more details of our August celebratory lunch.

As an afternoon entertainment she asked for personal anecdotes about the Queen.

Helen Robinson told us how to log on to My WI, the dedicated website for

members.

She had gone on to the site recently and was surprised at the amount of interesting content found there. It was well worth logging on to, she said.

Our speaker for the afternoon was Alastair Lack with a talk on “The Oxford of Inspector Morse”. From 1987 until 2000 there were 33 episodes of Inspector Morse, filmed in and around Oxford.

Thirteen episodes were based on the books by Colin Dexter and the other series were written by well-known script writers.

The first episode, The Dead of Jericho, was filmed at Canal Reach, Blackwell’s Bookshop and Magdalene College.

The final episode, The Remorseful Day, was filmed at the John Radcliffe Hospital and Exeter College.

Morse was televised before the onslaught of technology and had tremendous viewing figures.

A 1993 episode called Twilight of the Gods was watched by 19 million viewers, one in three of the population at the time. It was filmed at the Bodleian Library and Brasenose and Christchurch Colleges.

Boiling down each of the 13 Colin Dexter books into a two-hour television episode was complicated and pub scenes were often used to recap the story to date and then explain the next steps.

However, it is said that after a hard day’s filming, actors John Thaw and Kevin Whately preferred to drink at the Randolph Hotel in what is now called the Morse Bar.

A lovely tea was hosted by Beryl Lawson and Ricky Knights.

There was a record number of entries in the competition for an “interesting stone”, which was won by Helen Robinson.

She also won the flower of the month competition with a lovely lavatera bloom (commonly known as tree mallow).

We meet in Shiplake Memorial Hall every third Wednesday from 2.30pm. Visitors are always welcome.

Rachel Lloyd

STOKE ROW

AS the regatta season along the Thames was approaching, it seemed appropriate to adopt a regatta theme for our June meeting this year.

Our members really got into the spirit of the evening, many arriving in beautiful outfits complete with hats to be greeted with a glass of Pimm’s in a gaily decorated hall.

We were very pleased to welcome six visitors from other local WI groups to our party. Our speaker was historian Dr Michael Redley whose talk was entitled “Henley — the Olympic regatta of 1908”.

It was interesting to hear about the relationship between the town and the regatta organisers over the decades preceding 1908.

There was often conflict between the two, including the need to spend money on increasing the pumping capacity of the sewage works — not surprising when a small town of just over 8,000 inhabitants hosted close to 60,000 visitors over the regatta week at that time.

It was also amusing to hear of the subterfuge that appears to have gone on to ensure that the rowing events of the 1908 Olympics were held in Henley.

Michael’s talk was followed by refreshments of cucumber sandwiches and strawberries and cream.

The winner of the best hat was Sandra Farmer and the beautiful table decorations were raffled.

Our thanks to Tilley Smith, Alison Broadbridge and Sandra Farmer for organising such a fun evening.

Also in June our group hosted lunch for 18 visitors from the Wargrave Pop-Ins day centre.

A big thank-you to our catering team led by Alison Broadbridge and Sandra Farmer who provided a delicious two-course lunch.

As usual, a good time was had by all.

In July we will hold our annual garden meeting in Checkendon.

There will also be our usual monthly craft, games, walking and diners’ club events together with coffee and chat sessions via Zoom.

Why don’t you come along and try one of our meetings? You would be most welcome to visit us.

For more information, call our secretary Pam on (01491) 681723 or email at srwisecretary@gmail.com

Denise Stanworth

WHITCHURCH HILL

AFTER the frenetic activities of the jubilee celebrations and bank holiday fete, these last few weeks have been a little quieter.

Our June meeting was well attended and enjoyed by every green-fingered person present as it featured a talk entitled “80 Things You May Not Know About Gardening” by Ray Broughton (a return visit by popular demand).

Did you know, for example, that smearing tomato ketchup on the blades of secateurs and hedge trimmers and leaving them for a few days will clean and sterilise them? And that was just the start of it all. We kept the theme going with a plant stall to raise funds.

This was accompanied by our monthly flower of the month competition where members chose their favourite bloom from those brought in by members.

The raffle prize was a beautifully crafted houseplant, which is now sitting proudly on my window sill.

Our next meeting will feature another returning speaker, Tom Way, who will regale us with his photographs and tales of “Wildlife around the world”.

This will be followed a few days later by a trip to Waterperry Gardens.

It is always important to try to make the most of the summer months in particular, and with this in mind, further seasonal events are planned.

We meet at Goring Heath parish hall at 10am on the third Tuesday of the month. For more information, please call Frances Strange on 0118 984 2162.

Sally Bergmann

WOODCOTE

PATRICIA SOLOMONS welcomed the members to our June meeting.

We welcomed new member Debbie Emmett and Gillian Seymour was celebrating her birthday.

The speaker was Jane Abbott, who told us about the history of papermaking and all the materials which were used.

She brought some of her beautifully illustrated books, which she had made, to give us inspiration for when we make our own books.

We had a lovely tea. Thank you to Sandra Dickson, Connie Vickery and Wendy Muchamore.

Our lunch group went to the Maltsters Arms at Rotherfield Greys for lunch and then Connie Vickery led us to St Nicholas Church to see the magnificent monument to Sir Frances and Lady Knollys, who lived at Greys Court.

The winner of the homemade craft item was Judy Williams and the bloom of the month winner was Carole Shelley-Allen.

In August we will have our garden jubilee meeting, which will take place at Maker Space at the former Crown Inn at Nuffield.

We will enjoy a cream tea and hope for a sunny day.

We meet in Woodcote village hall on the third Wednesday of the month (except August) at 2.30pm.

Judy Williams