WI Roundup

BENSON

MEMBERS came together on July 27 for a meeting in our usual venue, Benson parish hall.

Three ladies from Age UK were welcomed along with our Oxfordshire Federation training advisor and a visitor from Bedfordshire WI.

Gaynor Williams and her Age UK colleagues from the community link south team talked about services available via the charity’s community information network.

This is a free information service for older people in Oxfordshire and supports “living life to the full” by organising a large number of activities.

Family support services include (among many others) Action for Carers, Dementia Oxfordshire and Footcare Services.

They also offered to supply a free monthly hard copy newsletter to those who would like to receive it.

There was a note of sadness at our meeting as we remembered member and very good friend Sandra Winterbone, who had passed away very recently.

Sandra had been president, secretary and treasurer a number of times over the years and a great support.

Memories were exchanged over our usual refreshments.

Sandra will be very sadly missed and our thoughts are with her family.

We do not meet in August so our next meeting will be at the parish hall on Wednesday, September 28 at 2.30pm when we hope to welcome Shelley Edwards from Trading Standards to talk to us about scams and other issues.

For more information about Benson WI, please email the secretary via

bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk or read our regular articles in the Benson Bulletin should you wish to join us. Visitors are very welcome.

Sue Brown

CLEEVE-BY-GORING

AT the July meeting, Marion Scott-Baker treated us to a thoughtful talk and demonstration of furoshiki, the art of wrapping things with fabric.

We all then got stuck in trying our hand at wrapping balls, books and presents.

It was good fun and instructive.

Several of us will now know what to look for in charity shops as square headscarves are ideal.

And if we forget our rucksacks or buy something unexpected when we are next out, we know how to create a rucksack from a piece of fabric.

At the June meeting, we had a good attendance for a climate change workshop hosted by Hilary Dix.

We now look forward to our summer social, Mellow Yellow, which with the sun out as I write this, looks like a good theme.

New members are always welcome. Just turn up on the night.

We meet at Storton Lodge, Icknield Way, Goring, on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm.

Katrina Cooper

COCKPOLE GREEN

THE wonderful aroma of frankincense, known as “white gold” in Oman, filled Crazies Hall village hall as 25 members gathered for their meeting on July 20.

It was a fitting welcome linked to the presentation to come, “Oman 2022”, by Judi Rowlands and her travelling companion Chris Bennet.

Helen Perry, joint president, opened the meeting, welcoming members and a number of guests.

Jerusalem was sung, apologies given, birthdays acknowledged and minutes from the last meeting shared and agreed.

Members were thrilled to hear about the £200 raised by the jar tombola at the festival stall while the guess the weight of the cake competition had resulted in a contribution of £50 to the Alexander Devine Hospice charity.

Sheila Williams mentioned the success of the trip to Super-Bloom.

The flowers had indeed been blooming and members had enjoyed the giant slide and journey on the waterbus.

A longer river trip may be organised in the future.

Members were informed of the National Federation’s annual meeting, which will take place in Cardiff on May 25 next year. More details will be available later.

New resolutions will also soon be available for members’ consideration.

With the official business completed, Judi and Chris began their presentation, sharing the narration and using photographs as visual aids.

Their fascinating, informative talk about their travels through Oman was hugely detailed and the variety of topics covered so extensive that only a snapshot of their presentation can be shared here.

The talk began with a general summary of the country, showing historical maps, Oman’s position among neighbouring countries, its geography, climate, transportation systems, low-level buildings policy and different districts, divided into governate regions.

In terms of exports, oil has created a huge market and due to its geographical position, Oman now has control of more than half of the world’s oil supply.

Judi then gave details of the historical monarchy, governed by the House of Al Said and changes in this since the Seventies.

Oman is now ruled by a constitutional government with the sultan as head of state.

Sultan Qaboos, who died in 2020, ruled Oman for 50 years and was known as “a friend to all and an enemy to none”. He is revered by the Omani people. An area that has grown extensively in Oman is that of education. From only one school in 1970, there are now hundreds.

Teaching has been taken to remote areas, as has the internet, allowing more children to benefit from the resources available.

Universities and colleges emphasise “Omanisation”, the training of Omani people for skilled jobs, which can only be beneficial for the future.

Visiting the souqs (street market) is a must when shopping in Oman.

Fragrances, textiles, metalwork, jewellery and fresh produce are all available in these markets with Omani people preferring to select fresh food rather than that from supermarkets.

You won’t, however, find the royal-family sponsored Amouage Gold here as it is the most expensive perfume in the world.

Night trips in the traditional Omani dhows are popular way of admiring the sunset.

There is a purpose-built turtle sanctuary and turtles can be seen laying their eggs on the beach.

If you are lucky there are enormous pods of dolphins to be seen too. To finish, the ladies shared how life for the women in Oman is changing for the better, mentioning the Women’s Guild Wgo, a similar institution to the WI, which offers friendship and community gatherings to residents.

Women now have equal ownership of property and are able to get passports without the permission of a man.

The pay gap between men and women has been closing; women workers saw a 65 per cent increase in pay between 2006 and 2010.

In addition, 2012 saw the first women running as candidates for government and 58 women’s non-political associations have been established, helping women with literary skills and widening their general knowledge.

These are huge steps forward for a country like Oman, enabling women to grow individually and feel valued.

A huge round of applause was given to Judi and Chris as Ruth Mary Vaughan gave a vote of thanks.

A lovely tea followed, provided by Dianne Bush, Lis Cope and Sue Griffiths.

The next gathering will be on August 17, when we will have a day out at Buscot House, near Faringdon.

We hope for wonderful weather and a most enjoyable experience.

Judi Rowlands

GREYS

WE met at Greys village hall on July 20 when the extreme heat had relented a little.

Our speaker was Jaye Windmill, who spoke about “Monumental Britain”.

We followed Jaye’s wanderings around the British countryside, discovering monuments and tributes to the famous, not so famous and downright infamous.

We heard about Wild Edric, a Saxon lord from Shropshire, who led our resistance against the Normans and married the Queen of the Fairies. Alas, she didn’t help him to win.

A Benedictine monk, Eilmer of Malmesbury, jumped off the tower of the abbey in 1010, holding on to a primitive hang glider. He broke both legs.

Did you know that Boudicca, Queen of the Iceni, is buried under King’s Cross station and that her ghost walks along platforms 8 and 10?

I would imagine that she is bitterly complaining about what happened to her peaceful burial site.

How about “The fair maiden Lilliard” who, when her lover was killed by the English, took up his sword and fought in his place “and when her legs were off, she fought upon her stumps”.

Today, there is a holiday park on the site in the Scottish borders. Who says that folk tales are cute?

There’s not much to say after that except it was a very entertaining talk.

Our next meeting will be in the village hall on August 17 at 2pm, when Keith Appleby will be taking about “Women in art” — a much-anticipated talk. Everybody is welcome.

Merryl Roberts

HARPSDEN

MARY BURTON took the July meeting in the absence of the president, Suzanna Rose. Sue Beswick took Mary’s position as secretary.

The Oxfordshire Federation has asked for feedback on the outings and events that are offered and whether there are requirements from members with regard to locations, length of journeys and pick-up points.

The next book club meeting was to be on August 3.

The walking group took a short, leisurely walk near the Bottle and Glass public house at Binfield Heath on a very hot morning.

Afterwards they quenched their thirst and partook of tasty pizzas in the Barn at the pub. The speaker at the meeting was John Brearley, suitably attired in shorts for the very warm weather.

His topic was “Cotswold churches and villages” and his beautiful photography provided some stunning scenery.

John explained that the word “Cotswolds” for the area we understand today is a recent invention as the Cotswolds originally stretched further south west and north east, covering a very large area. The word “wold” refers to a hill. We “visited” the wool church of Fairford where 28 stained glass windows were removed and replaced twice for the two world wars.

We then proceeded to the villages of Quenington, Eastleach, Bibury, Burford, the Rissingtons, Upper and Lower Slaughter, Winchcombe and Snowshill to name but a few.

In Chipping Campden is a house reputed to be the oldest in the country. It is known as a “hall house”.

John was thanked by Sue for giving us an insight into a subject which is very dear to his heart.

The competition linked to the talk was won by Sue with Pam Hails, Jasmine Weaver and Pat Needham tied for second.

As with some other WIs, the voting is done by members placing silver coins by entries with the proceeds going to the Associated Country Women of the World.

In August we will meet in a member’s garden for a bring and share tea.

On September 14 we will be back in Harpsden village hall when Richard Anderson will enlighten us on the life of Wallis Simpson.

The competition will be for a piece of royal memorabilia.

We are always pleased to see visitors at our monthly meetings, so do join us at 2.30pm.

Judith Young

MILL GREEN, WARGRAVE

ON July 6, Martin Lorenz came to talk to us about being “A child in Nazi Austria”.

Martin was born in Vienna in 1932 and was the second son in his family.

His father was a lawyer and his mother a hausfrau — wives were not expected to work in those days.

His father was a very keen photographer and albums of his work survived the war and to this day.

We were given snapshot memories of Martin’s childhood as he turned back the pages to reveal their lovely house and gardens, which were within walking distance of Schönbrunn Palace so it was a very desirable district in which to live.

There is Martin in a rucksack on his father’s back or hiking through the Vienna woods.

In winter he would toboggan down the hillside behind their house, which would be followed by an invitation from their Bohemian cook to visit “her” kitchen, where she would spoil him with delicious treats.

On Sundays they would attend the Zwingli-kirche (Evangelical Reformed Church).

In 1933 Adolf Hitler become chancellor of Germany and by 1938 Austria had voted to become part of “greater Germany” so Martin’s life changed forever.

Starting school at age six, he was required to bring in his family tree as homework, which marked both the beginning and end of school for him.

His mother was Jewish and his father was half-

Jewish. His father then divorced his wife in order to distance himself from a hopeless situation and she, together with the boys, escaped to England, which was still possible at that time.

Martin’s mother had a relative here but his father had to remain in Vienna with his ageing mother.

Fortunately, grandma died before her son was transported hundreds of miles in a cattle truck to Minsk in White Russia where he would be shot and thrown into a death pit.

Martin’s memories showed us what a remarkable and resourceful person his mother was.

Having been interned on the Isle of Man and the boys sent to an orphanage, she set about finding work and a way forward.

She became a cook at a prep school and concentrated her efforts on a way to educate her children.

It was an amazing story of courage and determination, always looking ahead and meeting life’s challenges with faith and strength of character.

She instilled this into her children and Martin recounted these memories without a trace of bitterness in their telling, save to warn us that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”.

One final point Martin made (with a sweet smile) was that he did eventually receive a small pension and an Austrian passport in recognition of his Austrian heritage — “Quite useful”, he said.

Our next meeting will be held in the Church Room, Mill Green, at 2pm on Wednesday, October 5 when WI member Chris Parmenter will lead a flower arranging workshop for us all.

New members are always welcome.

Sue Drew

REMENHAM

MEMBERS are enjoying a busy summer.

Meeting by the river in Marlow, a large party boarded a boat for a delightful cruise up the Thames to Henley.

The weather was perfect and everybody enjoyed the stunning scenery as they sailed gently by.

Members had brought their own picnic lunches, which were accompanied by welcome cool drinks and fruit.

Everyone agreed that the trip had been a wonderfully relaxing way to appreciate our local river views.

The annual garden party was again held in the president’s garden and was well attended by members together with friends from other local WI groups and a fair sprinkling of husbands.

Although the temperatures were higher than usual, everyone enjoyed trying to win prizes at the side shows and purchasing items from the fresh produce stall.

Of course, the afternoon ended with a delicious tea with an array of sandwiches and many appetising cakes.

The book club met to discuss its latest read, The Edge of Lost by Kristina

McMorris.

Everyone had enjoyed the book and it led to some interesting and lengthy

discussions.

The next chosen book is The Girl Behind The Wall by Mandy Robotham.

This is a story of twin sisters who became separated overnight when the Berlin Wall went up; a poignant story of sisters divided by political chance.

Now members are looking forward to a lunch date at the Farm Kitchen, which will be another opportunity to get together and catch up with news in a relaxed environment.

If you are interested in becoming a member of this active WI group, please call Daphne on 07919 358979.

Daphne Austen

ROSEHILL

WE met on July 6 and our president Arlene welcomed members and visitors.

As usual, we were told that the record of the June meeting was available for all to see.

Our secretary Ryszarda told us that WI House is appealing for support for roof repairs and would be grateful of any contributions.

There was the delegate’s report from the national annual conference in June and an item about a cervical screening study.

Our treasurer Sue reported that our bank accounts are in good shape and said that the sales table raised £6.47 and the raffle £30. Thanks to everyone who participated.

Cards were given out to those with July birthdays.

The groups continue to do well. The book club met at Barbara Wood’s house, the cinema group saw Elvis and Ladies that Lunch met at the Griffin Inn in Caversham.

Arlene reminded us that a deposit of £10 was due for the boat trip in September.

The remainder of the money raised by Pat Butler and June Fisher for the Royal Berkshire Hospital packs has been given to Gill and Doris.

Once this has been used up, and if we want to continue to do the packs, members have been asked to think of ways to fund or collect items as everything is becoming more expensive to purchase.

Members were once again reminded that new committee members are required and this is becoming critical as no committee means no WI!

Arlene then introduced our speaker, Marie Rogers, who spoke about Gurkha women and how some of them had migrated to the UK in search of a better life.

Learning centres were provided as most were illiterate and unable to even write their own names.

The lessons were very successful and many of the women are now able to read and write.

Then some members were dressed in traditional saris, which are made with as much as 7m of material and quite complicated.

When this had been completed there was dancing and singing.

A very entertaining speech — thank you, Marie. We then had the usual tea and biscuit before the raffle was called. The next meeting will be on August 3 at 2pm.

Jean Hewitt

SHIPLAKE

OUR gathering on July 20 was not so much a WI meeting but more a birthday party.

Shiplake WI is 95 this year and the committee invited all the members to come to a special birthday tea and celebration.

With a welcome glass of bucks fizz, beautifully decorated tables and ladies wearing summer dresses (and some in pretty hats and fascinators), the scene was set for a lovely afternoon.

While the ladies were happily chatting they were asked to decorate some bunting which will be used for our jubilee lunch at the end of August.

President Sue Lines gave details about forthcoming outings — a trip to Westonbirt, near Tetbury, in October and a visit to Milestones Museum in Basingstoke in November.

She was also taking names for the theatre trips to see Pretty Woman and Gypsy.

Pam Hudgell gave a short report on the National Federation’s annual meeting in Liverpool.

The committee had organised an excellent quiz with some tricky questions relating to “95” in both numeric and date forms plus some even harder questions about royal events. There were lots of laughs and groans when the answers were read out.

This was followed by another excellent tea

co-ordinated by the committee with food provided by all the members.

There were no competitions this month but a super raffle with lots of prizes.

Sue thanked all those who had contributed to such a special afternoon. The September meeting speaker will be Ian McNaught with a talk entitled “Captain of the QE2” and the competition will be for “Something which reminds you of the sea”.

Visitors are always welcome to come to our meetings — details are on the village website.

Pam Hudgell

SONNING COMMON

WE met on July 21 and our president Sue Frayling-Cork gave a warm welcome to the 47 members and one visitor present.

Alison introduced our speaker Dorothy Cook, whose talk was entitled “Tales of a midwife” .

She has been a midwife for 42 years and has delivered at least 3,000 babies in that time.

Dorothy has worked abroad in countries, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, and is now a midwifery

consultant.

Her talk was very humorous, highlighting many funny and often hilarious things that happen when women are giving birth.

Dorothy also covered female genital mutilation, the subject of a WI resolution, and talked about what it is, the effects it has and the culture around it.

The talk was very enjoyable and there were lots of questions asked by members. Joan gave the vote of thanks, saying it was an enjoyable and informative talk that made us all laugh and smile.

After refreshments Jane read out the names of members who had birthdays in July and August and updated us on the initial arrangements for our Christmas lunch at Badgemore Golf Club.

Jenny gave a report on a trip with five other members on the Oxfordshire Federation holiday to the Lake District in June.

They stopped in Chester on the way and then enjoyed five days in a hotel, visiting Windermere, Grasmere and Hawkshead.

Jenny also reported on a day trip organised by the Federation on July 4 to Poole Harbour and Compton Acres, which was also very enjoyable.

The competition was for a photo of yourself as a baby or toddler and many members had brought photos along. We had a go at identifying each other but there were not many correct guesses.

There were some super entries for the flower of the month competition, which was won by Jenny.

Another successful village coffee morning was hosted by Sonning Common WI at the village hall on July 6.

The next one will be on September 7 from 10.30am to noon.

The next members’ meeting will be on September 15.

Carol Townhill

STOKE ROW

THE July meeting was our annual garden gathering, which usually involves planning alternatives if wet, but this year we never expected to have to postpone it because it would be too hot, falling as it did on the hottest day ever recorded in England. But postpone it we did and we held the meeting a week later in our president’s garden in Checkendon on a beautiful warm evening with the temperature a little more bearable.

Our members enjoyed a bring and share supper on the lawn with a choice of wine and cold drinks to accompany the delicious food.

We then enjoyed one of Sandra Farmer’s famous nature quizzes which involved hunting round the garden for some of the questions before concluding with WI business.

In August there is no official monthly meeting but there will be a “fun day” of activities including a visit to the Blue Tin farm shop, where our members will hear about the process of curing meat on the premises in the smokehouse.

We will then move on to Checkendon church where one of our members, Mary Weller, co-author of Checkendon — A Short History, will talk to us about the memorials in the church.

In September there will be a visit to Cogges Manor Farm at Witney as well as our monthly meeting.

There will also be our usual monthly craft, games, walking and diners club events together with coffee and chat sessions via Zoom.

Why don’t you come along and try one of our meetings? You would be most welcome to visit us.

For more information, call our secretary Pam on (01491) 681723 or email her at srwisecretary@gmail.com

Denise Stanworth

WATLINGTON

OUR president Dawn Matthews welcomed members on a very sunny July afternoon and introduced our speaker Peter Buchan-Symons. He gave us a talk and demonstration on the art of origami.

It is not certain when paper was first used but it was in Japan and China before arriving in England around 1400.

Peter showed us various pieces of origami that he had made, ranging from a simple boat to an elaborate rhino and a dragon, which took 30 hours to complete.

He reminded us that we have all used origami in some form, from folding napkins to the fortune-telling games we played in the school yard.

Today, origami is used in the space industry, car manufacturing and even medicine.

We all attempted to make a simple cup and a small box.

Peter was a very entertaining and knowledgeable speaker.

We will be holding a picnic on the grass behind the bowls pavilion on Wednesday, August 17 at 12.30pm. We will be serving a Pimm’s or a soft drink.

On August 11, we will have a talk on “The art of deception — the link between magic and art” by Ian Keable.

The September 8 meeting will be a social evening.

In October Jeff Rozelaar will give us a talk on “Princess Margaret — a controversial life”.

If you would like to come and meet us, you will be warmly welcomed. Please call Dawn Matthews on (01491) 612023.

Dawn Matthews

WOODCOTE

PATRICIA SOLOMONS welcomed members to the July meeting.

The birthday girls this month were Rose Metcalf, Doreen Knox, Wendy Muchamore and Patricia Solomons.

Our speaker was Linda Warren who spoke entertainingly and informatively on “A funny way to make a living”.

She had a wealth of amusing anecdotes about being a “fixer” for corporate television, advertisements, promotions and training videos, many involving working with animals.

We had a report on the National Federation’s annual meeting from the Stoke Row WI president, who was our delegate.

This included the discussions around the resolution, which concerned the earlier diagnosis of girls and women with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

Following this we had a lovely tea — thank you to Shirley Bryant, Betty Thomas and our tea hostess, Wendy Muchamore.

The ladies that lunch went to the Highwayman in Exlade Street and had a delicious fish lunch and scrumptious desserts.

We had a trip to the Oxford Playhouse to see Calendar Girls, which was very entertaining and enjoyed by everyone.

In September, Martyn Harrison will give us a talk on Harry Secombe and the competition will be for a celebrity photograph.

For our homes and gardens day we will be visiting the Island Farm donkey sanctuary at Brightwell-cum-Sotwell followed by lunch at Root One,

We meet at Woodcote village hall on the third Wednesday of the month at 2.30pm. Please join us.

Judy Williams