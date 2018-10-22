Mouthwateringly varied menu makes Caversham pub ‘the place to eat and socialise with friends’

WE received a warm welcome from Dominic who has taken over at the helm of the Caversham Rose and is steering forward with exciting new changes.

A very personable and engaging host with the aim of making the Kidmore Road hostelry “the place to eat and socialise with friends”.

The restaurant is stylish and has a modern contemporary feel with a twist on the traditional pub, while retaining a cosy atmosphere.

The menu is so varied it would be impossible not to please everyone in your party.

Head chef Kevin delivered a well-presented, mouthwatering selection with the assistance of Taylor.

For my starter I enjoyed the sweet chilli king prawn roll with crunchy julienne vegetables, with a hint of coriander and chilli providing a warm bite and a perfect pairing. All wrapped in delicate rice paper with a tangy sweet chilli and soy dipping sauce. My dining companion Dave enjoyed the chargrilled lamb koftas, both tender and tasty, with goat’s curd — a robust and fresh taste mixed with a colourful selection of plum tomatoes, roasted red peppers and vibrant cucumber and mint salad served with middle eastern soft lavash bread.

For the main, I chose my favourite pork belly — deliciously slow-roasted with golden crackling and the addition of scallops by request.

Decadent, creamy dauphinoise potatoes, butternut squash purée, green beans which worked together beautifully, with a pouring of rich red wine jus.

Alistair, our attentive server, recommended the Southern Bandito Merlot. With its subtle velvety fruit and a long warming finish, this proved a perfect choice.

Dave went for the traditional chicken, leek and crème fraiche pie — an open pie with a generous portion and a hearty filling.

Enveloped in ham hock crumb, which gave a lovely crumbly texture to the pastry, the accompanying mashed potato with kale was superb and surprisingly unmatched for flavour.

To drink, Dave sampled the Japanese Asahi lager highly recommended by Dominic and a star choice. He enjoyed it so much he may switch from beer.

The portions were so generous we didn’t make it to dessert, so we are saving the baked Sicilian lemon cheesecake and melting golden chocolate and orange bomb for next time.

The Caversham Rose’s Christmas menus are now on the website and the pub hosts a two for £10 cocktails club with delightful choices from noon to 7pm on weekdays.

The VIP room is available to book for all function and on Friday, October 26, the pub is hosting a live music night with a five-piece band.

• To book a table, call 0118 947 4643 or visit the Caversham Rose online at www.thecavershamrose

reading.co.uk