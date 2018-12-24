Festive curry was a real winter warmer

A PERFECT night for a curry! It’s the height of winter and Tandoori Connoisseur in Sonning Common welcomed four of us to dine on this seasonal evening.

The very attentive staff brought us the pappadums, which were wonderfully light and crispy, with a couple of variations of plain and also spicy served with a tasty range of pickles including a yoghurty mint sauce, mango chutney, onion mix and spicy mango creation. Our drinks included Kingfisher on draught, which perfectly complemented the meal to follow.

We started by sharing a selection of dishes — the seekh kebab (minced lamb on skewers with onions, herbs and spices), the tandoori chicken marinated in herbs and the huge onion bhajis, which were full of flavour — all served with a nicely decorated salad.

Our mains consisted of king prawn shashlick, which came out sizzling with the smell of mouthwatering flavours in the air, chicken jalfrezi with hot spices, green chillis and onions, and the lamb vindaloo with flavours of extremely hot chilli, garlic, tomato and coriander — a literally blow-your-head-off dish!

Our sides included an aloo gobi (potato and cauliflower delicately seasoned), chana massala (chickpeas with tomatoes, onions and spices) and a tarka dahl (curried lentils with garlic spice).

The naan bread was suitably light and airy with a crisp base, perfectly served with the delicately perfumed pilau rice.

We finished off with pistachio kulfi, a refreshing and indulgent Indian ice-cream with hints of honey.

This was a most enjoyable experience where the food did the talking and the service was second to none, making for a wonderful refreshing alternative to your seasonal turkey with all the trimmings!

As for our party, I’m sure it won’t be too long before we pay another visit!

Lucia Juttla