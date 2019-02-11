Oysters with added bubbles

IF you haven’t yet had the chance to visit The Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row since it changed hands last year, then maybe Valentine’s Day could be the perfect opportunity for you to visit and sample some of the beautifully served and tasty delights from their special à la carte menu.

Landlord Dan Redfern was the top man at The Restaurant Group (The Orchard Inn in Harefield) before he took on and up-graded The Cherry Tree.

He immediately revamped the kitchen, bought stylish crockery, changed the menu with fastidious care, resurrected the vegetable garden and simply transferred his winning formula to the once more blossoming Cherry Tree and was soon awarded five stars in the recent Scores On The Doors food safety inspection scheme.

To celebrate, Dan, known for his fun dog-walking bacon roll generosity, is inviting guests to join him in Cupid’s celebrations, by way of offering a “stem” of bubbles to each diner! He will also be serving fresh oysters to share and

locally-sourced steak.

For more information and to book, call the pub on (01491) 680430 or visit www.thecherrytreeinn.co.uk