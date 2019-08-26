Pub classics with wine pairings is perfect match

THE Crown at Playhatch, is a charming 16th Century inn. On entering it has the classic feel of a country pub — warm and cosy with a rustic decor.

You can imagine snuggling up in the winter by the roaring log fire and enjoying the picturesque garden in the summer.

We were greeted warmly by Lauren our server and seated by Catalin, the manager and this exciting new menu is varied and has something to suit all tastes.

Lauren helped me choose the starter and I opted for the most popular dish — the Crown Scotch egg.

This was a crumbed Boerewors sausage, a popular dish across South Africa, and it was both robust and flavourful with its mix of spices and inside was a perfect yolk. The sweet horseradish dressing that accompanied it made for a perfect pairing.

My dining companion enjoyed the halloumi fries, chunky and crisp on the outside, with the jalapeno ketchup adding a hint of spiciness. He said they were the best he had ever tasted.

I once again took up Lauren’s recommendation for my main course and had the beautifully presented, herb-crusted rump of lamb. This was full of flavour and deliciously moist.

It was served with the creamiest of mashed potato, sweet and tasty roasted Beetroot and finished with fresh and crunchy green beans. I paired this with a classic Rioja, again chosen by Lauren, and called Promesa Rioja Crianza. It was a perfect match. The wine list is unique and extensive with about 40 wines, which have food symbols to help diners choose what to have with their dishes. They are certainly catering to every pallet and something I haven’t encountered before.

For the main course my dining companion chose an 8oz premium ribeye steak, which had been aged for 28 days. He had it cooked medium rare and it arrived full of flavour, tender and juicy with a rich taste.

It was accompanied by creamy peppercorn sauce and a generous portion of chunky chips, served with a crisp rocket salad with red onion.

We almost had no room for dessert but I valiantly managed to fit in a generous portion of the sticky toffee pudding, covered with lots of warm butterscotch sauce and the mouth watering milk ice cream.

My dining companion chose a brownie duo called Brownie & Blondie. The chocolate was rich, dark and decadent, hot fudge sauce and delicious vanilla seed ice cream.

The Crown has a great atmosphere and the team is knowledgeable and efficient. It caters for all occasions, as the restaurant has cosy tables for couples and large tables for parties. It is also dog friendly.

The Crown is also perfect for families as it has a children’s menu and a Sunday roast carvery all year round.

The traditional oak- beamed barn, which is part of the pub, is a perfect venue for wedding receptions and business functions, while it also has 10 stunning bedrooms for an overnight stay.

For more information and to make a booking, call 0118 9472872 or visit www.thecrown.co.uk