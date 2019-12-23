Dinner-theatre’s bar is a riverside treat

THE Mill at Sonning is delighted to announce a brand new bar menu brought to you by head chef Mark Pocz-Nagy, writes Amanda Stewart.

With a new range of delicious sandwiches including cold roast beef, roast pork and cranberry sauce, and cheese and chutney, the Mill is the perfect place to pop in and enjoy a spot of lunch by the river.

As well as being a dinner-theatre — where all tickets include a two-course pre-show meal served in the recently refurbished restaurant — the Mill also serves as a daytime bar. Booking is not required, simply pop in between 11am and 5pm Tuesdays to Fridays and 11.30am to 5pm on weekends.

As well as the new range of sandwiches, all served with salad and crisps, the Mill has kept its popular fish and chips dish and steak sandwich.

There is also a heart-warming butternut, ginger and coconut soup, as well as a mixed wild mushroom and pickled walnut risotto and Spanish charcuterie plate.

And for those of you with a sweet tooth, make sure you try the Mill’s delicious gluten-free chocolate brownie.

There is also a range of homemade cakes on offer, as well as artisan coffees, teas and hot chocolate.

Up in the restaurant, the Mill serves dinner to all theatregoers (with the exception of four Thursday matinées in January).

If booking for Singin’ in the Rain before Christmas, you will enjoy a special Christmas buffet including roast turkey breast and stuffed leg, pigs in blankets, puy lentil and roast butternut squash tomato stew, herb crumb baked Norwegian sea trout, and the Mill’s famous shin of beef pie in red wine.

Post-Christmas theatregoers will be treated to an equally delicious meal, but keep an eye on the Mill’s website at www.millatsonning.com for the new menu to be revealed soon.