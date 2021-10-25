Elegant dining available at riverside escape

THE Clipper Restaurant at The Relais Henley is the stylish new outpost of legendary Belgravia establishment Mosimann’s of London.

Formerly the Red Lion Hotel, The Relais Henley opened this summer following a complete transformation by international hotelier Grace Leo.

The elegant new interiors pay homage to Henley’s riverside heritage and the surrounding countryside, elevating the

16th-century coaching inn to a new level of sophistication.

The 40-room hotel also boasts a “deli” serving coffee, fresh pastries and sandwiches to go, complemented by a fine selection of teas by the East India Company which are available to purchase.

The Quarterdeck Bar, in the oldest part of the hotel, retains the original charm and patina of the old building where you can sink into a welcoming green velvet sofa and sample one of the craft beers or artisan gins.

The Clip Bar is the perfect place to meet for a pre-dinner aperitif, with an open fire and warmly welcoming design.

The Clipper Restaurant offers relaxed brasserie-style dining, while retaining a sense of occasion and is set to become one of the most desirable places to dine in Henley. The restaurant is open throughout the day and whether you are having a breakfast meeting, lunch with friends or a candlelit dinner for two, it is the perfect place to meet.

At the weekend the restaurant is also open for indulgent brunches as well as traditional Sunday lunch. For the ultimate treat, the afternoon tea is an occasion to savour with a selection of delicate sandwiches and mouth-watering cakes.

Paris interior designer Pascal Alleman has created a sense of drama with a vintage dinghy boat suspended from the ceiling, on loan from Hobbs of Henley’s private collection. Indoors the restaurant features sociable banquette seating as well as intimate tables for two. During the warmer months, tables are also available under the pergola in the courtyard.

Celebrating The Relais Henley’s first Christmas, the team has created a special festive menu as well as special celebration dining available on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

This winter will be a special one for many and The Relais Henley is looking forward to sharing in the celebrations and raising a toast to new traditions.

For reservations, call (01491) 523288 or email info@therelaishenley.com