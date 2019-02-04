Psychic medium is bringing messages of comfort

TONY Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher from Wickford in Essex.

Spontaneous and totally upfront, he hides nothing and reveals everything and uses his special gift to help people in their quest for consolation.

On Tuesday, Feburary 26, he will be returning to The Kenton Theatre bringing messages of comfort to those who need to hear and understand that a friend, loved one or someone they cared about can still be with them.

During his 30 years working as a medium, Tony has had umpteen television programmes including Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School, written four highly acclaimed books and taught globally at some of the most respected schools for mediumistic development, as well as setting up his own school for developing mediums.

On the evening, Tony will demonstrate his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones — with detailed messages frequently including names, dates and locations and all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy.

The evening may include psychometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.

Tony hopes that through his current work he will make others aware that there’s something more than just our current lives.

He said: “Whether through mental or physical mediumship, on TV or through small groups, if you can bless one person’s life to absolutely believe beyond doubt that their mum, their dad, their son or their daughter is actually going to be there waiting for them and it gives them comfort, then that’s worth doing.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £24. For more information and to book, call the Kenton box office on (01491) 575698 or visit the theatre online at www.kentontheatre.co.uk