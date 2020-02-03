Artisans pop up at fire station gallery

Show celebrates artist’s gentle wildness
A STUNNING new art exhibition celebrating Gertrude Hermes’s lifelong fascination with the natural ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
ARTISANS Handmade UK are back with another pop-up venture, this time at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley.
Be sure to visit as they are only there for five days — from Thursday, February 6, to Tuesday, February 11.
You won’t want to miss the amazing range of handcrafted products they are bringing to Henley. Find the perfect handmade Valentine’s gift.
They will also have children’s clothing, glassware, home fragrance, artwork and much more.
What a great achievement that they have also been shortlisted for new start-up of the year in the Thames Valley Awards Business & Community.
You can also find their more permanent pop-up shop, located in Church Street, Caversham, where they boast more than 40 local crafters and new sellers coming in weekly.
If you are a crafter and want to sell in the shop, they have a long waiting list so be sure to apply sooner rather than later.
Find them on Facebook and speak to Kellie for more information. @artisanshandmadeuk
